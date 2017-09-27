Wynne Government Silent on Damaging Tax Hikes

Video Queen's Park - Ontario PC Health Critic, Jeff Yurek was in the Legislature today questioning the Premier and her government's decision to not stand up for small business owners.

Question below:

"After hearing from small business owners around the province it's clear the Liberals' tax hikes will hurt them and our economy overall. Despite hearing from Premier Brian Pallister, Premier Stephen McNeil and BC's Minister of Finance Carole James, all expressing their concerns that these changes will hurt their communities, Ontarians have yet to hear a word from the Premier or this government.

As the Premier knows, over a decade ago the Government of Ontario allowed physicians to incorporate in lieu of fee increases. Today 70% of physicians in Ontario have done just that and incorporated and operate as small businesses in our province.

Will the Premier stand with her provincial counterparts in Manitoba, Nova Scotia and British Columbia? Will she help stop these Liberal tax hikes and stand up for small business owners?"

"If implemented, not only will these ill thought out Liberals changes impact our province's economy, it will make things more difficult for healthcare professionals in Ontario and those waiting 186 days for a hip replacement or the 845,000 still without a family doctor.

I worry for my constituents who are at risk of being forced to travel even further to get the healthcare they need.

Will the Premier stand with the Ontario PC Party and stand up for small businesses and commit to calling the Prime Minister today to advocate for the people of Ontario? Will the Premier help stop these Liberal tax hikes?"

Video: