Wynne Government Ignores Health Care Warnings 90 Million in Additional Costs

December 7th, 2017 - Queen's Park - Today, PC Health Critic Jeff Yurek slammed the Wynne government for its shameful performance in the health sections of the Ontario Auditor General's annual report.

"Yesterday's annual report released by the Auditor General focused primarily on this government's failures in the province's health sector," said MPP Yurek. "Her report included chapters on out of date lab fees; cancer patients not having access to the drugs and services they need; and rampant government waste in the health sector," said Yurek.

One chapter points out years of ignored warnings and government failure to act, resulting in lives lost and millions of taxpayer dollars wasted. Under the Wynne government stem cell transplant capacity concerns were ignored until it was too late.

65 patients have travelled to the US for stem cell transplants — and it's estimated another 106 will seek treatment over the border before Ontario is brought up to standard. Had the government listened to the capacity warnings in 2009, they could have saved the taxpayer over $90 million.

"Unfortunately it took a few high-profile cases of people dying waiting for treatment before the government deemed this a priority," said Yurek. "Patients shouldn't have to leave the province to access the lifesaving services and treatment they need," Yurek concluded.