Wynne Government Ignores Health Care Warnings 90 Million in Additional Costs

December 7th, 2017 - Queen's Park - Today, PC Health Critic Jeff Yurek slammed the
Wynne government for its shameful performance in the health sections of the Ontario
Auditor General's annual report.
"Yesterday's annual report released by the Auditor General focused primarily on
this government's failures in the province's health sector," said MPP Yurek. "Her
report included chapters on out of date lab fees; cancer patients not having access
to the drugs and services they need; and rampant government waste in the health
sector," said Yurek.
One chapter points out years of ignored warnings and government failure to act,
resulting in lives lost and millions of taxpayer dollars wasted. Under the Wynne
government stem cell transplant capacity concerns were ignored until it was too
late.
65 patients have travelled to the US for stem cell transplants — and it's estimated
another 106 will seek treatment over the border before Ontario is brought up to
standard. Had the government listened to the capacity warnings in 2009, they could
have saved the taxpayer over $90 million.
"Unfortunately it took a few high-profile cases of people dying waiting for treatment
before the government deemed this a priority," said Yurek. "Patients shouldn't have
to leave the province to access the lifesaving services and treatment they need,"
Yurek concluded.