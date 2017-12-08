December 7, 2017, Queen's Park - Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk has released her annual report revealing out-of-control cancer surgery wait times, $17.4 million spent on government ads designed "to make the government look good," and taxpayers being overcharged millions on their hydro bill.

"There is a culture of waste at Queen's Park that has festered under Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals for 14 years," said MPP Jeff Yurek. "Every year it's the same story again and again, the Auditor General exposes billions of dollars in needless waste by this government that crowds out the services we all depend on," stated Yurek.

"It's time for a change in Ontario. The Ontario PCs will put the people first – not the insiders. We will ensure that hard-earned tax dollars are respected by putting an end to wasteful Wynne government spending at Queen's Park," Yurek concluded.

Highlights from the Auditor General's report: