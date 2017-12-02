Wynne Government Continues its Attack on Small Business

The Rodney Grocery Store Closing
December 1st, 2017, Rodney - After careful consideration the Rodney Grocery Store
has decided to close its doors, citing skyrocketing hydro rates and the sharp increase
to minimum wage as major contributors to their decision.
"This government's complete mismanagement of Ontario's energy sector has resulted
in businesses struggling to stay open and families being forced to decide whether
to heat or eat," said Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek.
To add to the challenges faced by small businesses in Ontario, the Wynne government
haphazardly brought forward their changes to minimum wage, without consultation.
Instead of a responsible approach of gradually raising the minimum wage, the government
has instead opted to make the change instant leaving businesses to deal with the
fallout
The Rodney Grocery store joins a long list of businesses that have been either forced
to shut down or move across the border due to this government's irresponsible policy
approach.
"Unlike this government, the Ontario PC Party will be bringing in measures to help
small business, through reduced taxes and hydro rates," said Yurek. "Unfortunately
the news today is just another example of how life has become harder for working
families under the Wynne government," Yurek concluded.