Wynne Government Continues its Attack on Small Business

The Rodney Grocery Store Closing

December 1st, 2017, Rodney - After careful consideration the Rodney Grocery Store has decided to close its doors, citing skyrocketing hydro rates and the sharp increase to minimum wage as major contributors to their decision.

"This government's complete mismanagement of Ontario's energy sector has resulted in businesses struggling to stay open and families being forced to decide whether to heat or eat," said Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek.

To add to the challenges faced by small businesses in Ontario, the Wynne government haphazardly brought forward their changes to minimum wage, without consultation. Instead of a responsible approach of gradually raising the minimum wage, the government has instead opted to make the change instant leaving businesses to deal with the fallout

The Rodney Grocery store joins a long list of businesses that have been either forced to shut down or move across the border due to this government's irresponsible policy approach.

"Unlike this government, the Ontario PC Party will be bringing in measures to help small business, through reduced taxes and hydro rates," said Yurek. "Unfortunately the news today is just another example of how life has become harder for working families under the Wynne government," Yurek concluded.