background0
Saturday, December 02, 2017 Cloudy
Port Stanley Home Hardware Everything You Need for Home & Garden
Port Stanley Foodland
Remax Sales Richard and Helen Haddow
Kettle Creek Inn
Port Stanley News
Molly Maid
Port Stanley News.com for complete Web Advertising

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Wynne Government Continues its Attack on Small Business

News

Constituency Office of Jeff Yurek, MPP
Wynne Government Continues its Attack on Small Business

The Rodney Grocery Store Closing

December 1st, 2017, Rodney - After careful consideration the Rodney Grocery Store has decided to close its doors, citing skyrocketing hydro rates and the sharp increase to minimum wage as major contributors to their decision.

"This government's complete mismanagement of Ontario's energy sector has resulted in businesses struggling to stay open and families being forced to decide whether to heat or eat," said Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek.

To add to the challenges faced by small businesses in Ontario, the Wynne government haphazardly brought forward their changes to minimum wage, without consultation. Instead of a responsible approach of gradually raising the minimum wage, the government has instead opted to make the change instant leaving businesses to deal with the fallout

The Rodney Grocery store joins a long list of businesses that have been either forced to shut down or move across the border due to this government's irresponsible policy approach.

"Unlike this government, the Ontario PC Party will be bringing in measures to help small business, through reduced taxes and hydro rates," said Yurek. "Unfortunately the news today is just another example of how life has become harder for working families under the Wynne government," Yurek concluded.



Last Updated: Friday, 01 December 2017 15:18:28 PM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Follow Us

Saturday, December 02, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695