Wynne Government Continues its Attack on Doctors

Queen's Park – Ontario PC Health Critic, Jeff Yurek was in the Legislature today
questioning the Wynne government's continued attack on doctors and small business.
The changes the federal Liberals are proposing would see physicians stripped of
the tax provisions granted by the provincial Liberals. It will create financial
barriers for doctors to make investments in their practices, or continue to pay
for staff and expenses incurred during absences such as maternity leave, or the
physician’s illness. If the federal tax changes go through, it will cause massive
financial implications on the province's health care system and patient care will
continue to suffer.
Question below:
"The Wynne government continues to stand by and do nothing while their federal counterparts
bring forward proposed tax changes that are a direct attack to Ontario doctors and
small business. For over three years this government has been using heavy-handed
tactics in an attempt to contain physician costs, and now they stand by as the federal
Liberals add to the province’s financial burden."
"Once again the Wynne government has chosen to turn its back and continues to ignore
the unintended consequences these changes will have on the Ontario taxpayer. The
people of Ontario certainly do not need another battle between physicians and the
province or the federal government at this time, which in the end will only hurt
patients. Ontario taxpayers do not need an additional burden resulting from this
short-sighted and discriminatory thinking.
"I urge you and Premier Wynne to advocate on behalf of our healthcare system and
ensure the Federal government does not download these costs to our province."
Video:
https://youtu.be/pUKNkkiPS_0
https://youtu.be/_AjamIblsO4