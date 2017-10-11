Select a Viewing Option
The following is a statement from the PC Health Critic Jeff Yurek on World Mental
Health Day:
"Today we recognize World Mental Health Day and the importance of ending the stigma
associated with mental illness. The Ontario PC Party believes that the government
needs to recognize that mental health is just as important as physical health.
This year's theme focuses on improving mental health in the workplace. Ontarians
spend the majority of their time in their workplaces and toxic work environments
can lead to poor mental and physical health, increased substance abuse, and loss
of productivity.
It is important for employers to understand the importance of mental health in the
workplace and that healthy positive work environments will lead to an employee's
improved mental health and productively.
On the behalf of the Ontario PC Party I would like to commend the numerous organizations
and frontline workers that raise awareness and work to provide equitable access
to mental health services."
