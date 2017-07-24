THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Local employer Martin's Lift Truck Service announces that they have successfully completed a training program for their employees to enhance the technical support they give area businesses. Martin's was the recipient of financial support through the Canada Ontario Job Grant obtained through the Fanshawe Career and Employment Services office in St. Thomas. The skills training content and delivery was provided by St. Thomas based workforce development firm, Newport Training Group.

Martin's staff will be presented their certificates of completion on the Business Interpersonal and Operating Skills training course by Elgin Middlesex London's MPP Jeff Yurek on Friday the 21st at 9am.

"Our team learned that by working together with the new skills and expertise gained, and the knowledge we already possessed, we can even better serve the needs of our growing customer base" said Martin Baelde, owner.

"Since this program launched, among the new skills gained was a process for effective hiring. We have hired for one key position already and have openings for two additional service technicians which we hope to fill as soon as possible" he added.

"There will be more money going out the door in the form of paycheques but our capacity to service the needs of area industry was my main objective in finding this type of training for my workforce. Martin concluded.

Tim Maloney, founder and president of Newport when asked about why this type of training is necessary for area employers said "In today's economic environment, an effective workforce combines technical and industry expertise with those interpersonal and operating skills that create positive overall customer experiences".

About Martin's Lift Truck Service: Since 1983, Martin's Lift Truck Service has provided local industry including manufacturing and agri businesses with service, sales, leasing and training on material handling equipment of all types.