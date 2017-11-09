A Winter Weather Travel Advisory is in effect for Western Elgin County which includes Rodney to Shedden, and Eastern Elgin County which includes St. Thomas to Aylmer today.

Snowfall and rapidly falling temperatures could affect road conditions late this afternoon and evening.

A cold front is expected to track over Southern Ontario later today. As this front passes, temperatures will drop and scattered rain showers will change to flurries. As a result, untreated surfaces could become icy and slippery late this afternoon into early evening, affecting the evening commute.

Snow squalls are also expected southeast of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay tonight into Friday. These snow squalls could extend into the region, reducing visibility with locally heavy snow and blowing snow. Significant snowfall accumulation is possible in localized areas tonight into Friday morning.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.