background0
Thursday, November 09, 2017 Light Snowshower
Weather Advisory Port Stanley
Port Stanley Beach Hotel Accommodation on Lake Erie's Beach
Port Stanley Foodland
BRENDA CREEDEN RE/MAX Sales
Port Stanley News
Flowers by Rosita
Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Port Stanley Family Cottage Rental

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Winter Weather Travel Advisory

News

Environment Canada
Winter Weather Travel Advisory

A Winter Weather Travel Advisory is in effect for Western Elgin County which includes Rodney to Shedden, and Eastern Elgin County which includes St. Thomas to Aylmer today.

Snowfall and rapidly falling temperatures could affect road conditions late this afternoon and evening.

A cold front is expected to track over Southern Ontario later today. As this front passes, temperatures will drop and scattered rain showers will change to flurries. As a result, untreated surfaces could become icy and slippery late this afternoon into early evening, affecting the evening commute.

Snow squalls are also expected southeast of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay tonight into Friday. These snow squalls could extend into the region, reducing visibility with locally heavy snow and blowing snow. Significant snowfall accumulation is possible in localized areas tonight into Friday morning.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.


Last Updated: Thursday, 09 November 2017 13:03:12 PM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Bluffs Golf Club

Bluffs Golf Club

Follow Us

Thursday, November 09, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695