THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Saturday, May 20, 2017 Light Rainshower
Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Winners Announced: Re-wild The Family

News

Elizabeth VanHooren, Kettle Creek Environmental Trust
Winners Announced Rewild The Family

St. Thomas – As the camping season gets underway this Victoria Day weekend, Kettle Creek Environmental Trust (KCET) is excited to announce the successful nomination of three families to participate in its Re-Wild the Family program.

"The Re-Wild the family program is about increasing the amount of time kids are outside, connecting with nature, and getting active as a family," says Don Ferguson, KCET's President. "We are pleased to offer that experience to three St. Thomas families this summer."

Families were identified to the Trust through an online nomination process.

"We chose families that demonstrated a desire to camp but had not been exposed to this before," says Ferguson. "We are very excited about introducing them to this low-cost family activity."

The families will be provided with a free weekend of camping at Dalewood Conservation Area plus all the camping gear (sleeping bags, tent, cooking supplies) so they will be able to recreate the experience on their own in the future. A mentor will also provide assistance to ensure the families' first experience up close with nature is positive.

KCET introduced the Re-wild the Family program this year after winning start-up funds from the Elgin-St. Thomas Community Foundation's 100 People Who Care event.

KCET is still accepting nominations and will continue to award camping experiences as worthy families are identified. Complete rules and nomination forms are available on KCET's web site www.kettlecreektrust.com or by emailing office@kettlecreektrust.com. Individuals and organizations are welcome to nominate families –single parents/guardians nominations are welcome.


