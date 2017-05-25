THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

St. Thomas – As the camping season gets underway this Victoria Day weekend, Kettle
Creek Environmental Trust (KCET) is excited to announce the successful nomination
of three families to participate in its Re-Wild the Family program.
"The Re-Wild the family program is about increasing the amount of time kids are
outside, connecting with nature, and getting active as a family," says Don Ferguson,
KCET's President. "We are pleased to offer that experience to three St. Thomas families
this summer."
Families were identified to the Trust through an online nomination process.
"We chose families that demonstrated a desire to camp but had not been exposed to
this before," says Ferguson. "We are very excited about introducing them to this
low-cost family activity."
The families will be provided with a free weekend of camping at Dalewood Conservation
Area plus all the camping gear (sleeping bags, tent, cooking supplies) so they will
be able to recreate the experience on their own in the future. A mentor will also
provide assistance to ensure the families' first experience up close with nature
is positive.
KCET introduced the Re-wild the Family program this year after winning start-up
funds from the Elgin-St. Thomas Community Foundation's 100 People Who Care event.
KCET is still accepting nominations and will continue to award camping experiences
as worthy families are identified. Complete rules and nomination forms are available
on KCET's web site
www.kettlecreektrust.com or by emailing office@kettlecreektrust.com.
Individuals and organizations are welcome to nominate families –single parents/guardians
nominations are welcome.