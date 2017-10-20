Wind power project among hidden hydro costs, community group says
October 20, 2017 - Dutton Dunwich - The planned Strong Breeze Wind Project is among
the costs that will raise Ontario electricity customers' bills in the years to come,
costs that are being hidden by the Ontario government, says Dutton Dunwich Opponents
of Wind Turbines (DDOWT).
"The Strong Breeze Wind Project will add $250 million over 20 years to electricity
customers' bills," says DDOWT spokesperson, Jamie Littlejohn. "If the Ontario government
is genuine about cutting costs for consumers and easing energy poverty, they will
cancel the contract for this project."
"Ontario has a surplus of power, there are significant environmental concerns about
this project, and the community is fighting it," Littlejohn added.
Ontario's Auditor General lashed out at the Wynne government Tuesday, saying the
Fair Hydro Plan was actually covering up debt and costs, and that the government
was not using accepted accounting standards.