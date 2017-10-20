Wind power project among hidden hydro costs, community group says

October 20, 2017 - Dutton Dunwich - The planned Strong Breeze Wind Project is among the costs that will raise Ontario electricity customers' bills in the years to come, costs that are being hidden by the Ontario government, says Dutton Dunwich Opponents of Wind Turbines (DDOWT).

"The Strong Breeze Wind Project will add $250 million over 20 years to electricity customers' bills," says DDOWT spokesperson, Jamie Littlejohn. "If the Ontario government is genuine about cutting costs for consumers and easing energy poverty, they will cancel the contract for this project."

"Ontario has a surplus of power, there are significant environmental concerns about this project, and the community is fighting it," Littlejohn added.

Ontario's Auditor General lashed out at the Wynne government Tuesday, saying the Fair Hydro Plan was actually covering up debt and costs, and that the government was not using accepted accounting standards.