background0
Friday, October 20, 2017 Partly Cloudy
Port Stanley Beach Hotel Accommodation on Lake Erie's Beach
Port Stanley Foodland
Remax Sales Richard and Helen Haddow
Kettle Creek Inn
Port Stanley News
Molly Maid
RE/MAX Centre City Realty Inc. - Port Stanley and St. Thomas

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Wind Power Project Among Hidden Hydro Costs

News

Dutton Dunwich Opponents of Wind Turbines (DDOWT)
Wind Power Project Among Hidden Hydro Costs

Wind power project among hidden hydro costs, community group says

October 20, 2017 - Dutton Dunwich - The planned Strong Breeze Wind Project is among the costs that will raise Ontario electricity customers' bills in the years to come, costs that are being hidden by the Ontario government, says Dutton Dunwich Opponents of Wind Turbines (DDOWT).

"The Strong Breeze Wind Project will add $250 million over 20 years to electricity customers' bills," says DDOWT spokesperson, Jamie Littlejohn. "If the Ontario government is genuine about cutting costs for consumers and easing energy poverty, they will cancel the contract for this project."

"Ontario has a surplus of power, there are significant environmental concerns about this project, and the community is fighting it," Littlejohn added.

Ontario's Auditor General lashed out at the Wynne government Tuesday, saying the Fair Hydro Plan was actually covering up debt and costs, and that the government was not using accepted accounting standards.


Last Updated: Friday, 20 October 2017 07:43:08 AM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
TJFox

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Bluffs Golf Club

For Tee Times

519-782-7447

Follow Us

Friday, October 20, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695