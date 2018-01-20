THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

January 19, 2018 - St. Thomas – Kettle Creek Conservation Authority (KCCA) is extending its watershed conditions statement – water safety for the weekend as another weather system moves into Southern Ontario.

An intense fast moving weather system is expected to move into the area late Sunday, January 21 which will bring warmer temperatures and forecasted rainfall of 20-30mm.

"Water levels will remain high with the potential for ice jamming in Port Stanley under certain circumstances," says Jennifer Dow, water conservation supervisor for Kettle Creek Conservation Authority.

Unstable creek conditions – high water, slippery banks and thin ice - associated with a spring thaw are expected throughout the weekend. Residents in low lying areas should be taking necessary precautions, monitoring local conditions and ensuring property is moved to higher ground.

All watershed residents are advised to stay well back from all waterbodies as water levels will be high, fast and cold.

Kettle Creek Conservation Authority staff will closely monitor local conditions and provide updates as warranted.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages: