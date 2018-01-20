THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

January 19, 2018 - St. Thomas – Kettle Creek Conservation Authority (KCCA) is extending
its watershed conditions statement – water safety for the weekend as another weather
system moves into Southern Ontario.
An intense fast moving weather system is expected to move into the area late Sunday,
January 21 which will bring warmer temperatures and forecasted rainfall of 20-30mm.
"Water levels will remain high with the potential for ice jamming in Port Stanley
under certain circumstances," says Jennifer Dow, water conservation supervisor for
Kettle Creek Conservation Authority.
Unstable creek conditions – high water, slippery banks and thin ice - associated
with a spring thaw are expected throughout the weekend. Residents in low lying areas
should be taking necessary precautions, monitoring local conditions and ensuring
property is moved to higher ground.
All watershed residents are advised to stay well back from all waterbodies as water
levels will be high, fast and cold.
Kettle Creek Conservation Authority staff will closely monitor local conditions
and provide updates as warranted.
The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages:
- Watershed Conditions Statement (Previously High Water Safety Bulletin): a general
notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which
have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:
- Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting
ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers,
canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected
- Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for
flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind
or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding
or erosion.
- Flood Watch: Flooding is possible in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities,
emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should prepare.
- Flood Warning: Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific watercourses
or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action to deal with
flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.