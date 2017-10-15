Oct 14, 2017, St. Thomas - Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the region and a Gale Warning for western Lake Erie due to predicted high winds overnight through tomorrow afternoon. Weather forecasts are calling for strong winds from the south overnight, shifting to the southwest in the morning eventually to the west tomorrow afternoon. By early tomorrow morning, sustained winds could reach 65 km/hr with gusts up to 90 km/hr. Environment Canada's Marine Forecast is predicting wave heights to build from 1 m tonight to as high as 3 m tomorrow morning.

South and southwesterly winds will be driving waves onto the Lake Erie shoreline in Port Stanley and Elgin County. The risk of flooding is dependent on wind speed and direction.

People should take extra caution and avoid the shoreline. The waves can be strong and the shoreline slippery. There could also be hazardous debris within the waves and water.

Officials will continue to monitor the situation and update this advisory if necessary.

This message will be in effect until October 16th, 2017.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages: