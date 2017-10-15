Oct 14, 2017, St. Thomas - Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement
for the region and a Gale Warning for western Lake Erie due to predicted high winds
overnight through tomorrow afternoon. Weather forecasts are calling for strong winds
from the south overnight, shifting to the southwest in the morning eventually to
the west tomorrow afternoon. By early tomorrow morning, sustained winds could reach
65 km/hr with gusts up to 90 km/hr. Environment Canada's Marine Forecast is predicting
wave heights to build from 1 m tonight to as high as 3 m tomorrow morning.
South and southwesterly winds will be driving waves onto the Lake Erie shoreline
in Port Stanley and Elgin County. The risk of flooding is dependent on wind speed
and direction.
People should take extra caution and avoid the shoreline. The waves can be strong
and the shoreline slippery. There could also be hazardous debris within the waves
and water.
Officials will continue to monitor the situation and update this advisory if necessary.
This message will be in effect until October 16th, 2017.
The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages:
- Watershed Conditions Statement (Previously High Water Safety Bulletin): a general
notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which
have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:
- Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting
ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers,
canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected.
- Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for
flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind
or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding
or erosion.
- Flood Watch (Previously Flood Advisory): Flooding is possible in specific watercourses
or municipalities. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners
in flood-prone areas should prepare.
- Flood Warning (No change): Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific
watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action
to deal with flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.