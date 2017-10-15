background0
Sunday, October 15, 2017
Special Weather Statement Port Stanley
Watershed Conditions Statement - Water Safety

News

Luiza Moczarski, Kettle Creek Conservation Authority
Watershed Conditions Statement Water Safety

Oct 14, 2017, St. Thomas - Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the region and a Gale Warning for western Lake Erie due to predicted high winds overnight through tomorrow afternoon. Weather forecasts are calling for strong winds from the south overnight, shifting to the southwest in the morning eventually to the west tomorrow afternoon. By early tomorrow morning, sustained winds could reach 65 km/hr with gusts up to 90 km/hr. Environment Canada's Marine Forecast is predicting wave heights to build from 1 m tonight to as high as 3 m tomorrow morning.

South and southwesterly winds will be driving waves onto the Lake Erie shoreline in Port Stanley and Elgin County. The risk of flooding is dependent on wind speed and direction.

People should take extra caution and avoid the shoreline. The waves can be strong and the shoreline slippery. There could also be hazardous debris within the waves and water.

Officials will continue to monitor the situation and update this advisory if necessary.

This message will be in effect until October 16th, 2017.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages:

  • Watershed Conditions Statement (Previously High Water Safety Bulletin): a general notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:
    • Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers, canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected.
    • Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding or erosion.
  • Flood Watch (Previously Flood Advisory): Flooding is possible in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should prepare.
  • Flood Warning (No change): Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action to deal with flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.

Last Updated: Sunday, 15 October 2017 09:05:38 AM EST

