background0
Sunday, April 09, 2017 Partly Cloudy
Looking for a Cottage Rental in Port Stanley?
Port Stanley Foodland
Remax Sales Richard and Helen Haddow
Port Stanley News
Kettle Creek Inn
Molly Maid
Ryan's Cellar Make Your Own Wine

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Watershed Conditions Statement - Flood Outlook

News

Elizabeth VanHooren, Kettle Creek Conservation Authority
Watershed Conditions Statement Flood Outlook

March 30, 2017 - St. Thomas - Kettle Creek Conservation Authority (KCCA) is warning residents of potential high water in the Kettle Creek watershed this evening.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of significant rainfall in the local area today into Friday. Rainfall ranging from 30 – 45 mm is possible before it begins to taper off Friday evening.

Given the forecast there is potential for localized flooding to occur in areas with poor drainage. Residents should monitor local conditions.

The combination of slippery banks, and fast moving cold water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets and livestock should be kept away from the water.

Kettle Creek Conservation Authority staff will closely monitor local conditions and provide updates as warranted.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages:

  • Watershed Conditions Statement (Previously High Water Safety Bulletin): a general notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:
    • Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers, canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected
    • Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding or erosion.
  • Flood Watch (Previously Flood Advisory): Flooding is possible in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should prepare.
  • Flood Warning (No change): Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action to deal with flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.
Last Updated: Thursday, 30 March 2017 13:47:17 PM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Ryan's Cellar

combines an intimate and affordable wine making experience. With an extensive variety of wine kits to choose from, you will be sure to find the perfect wine for you. Call today!

519-317-7222

Jackson's Fish Market
Now Open
Wed - Sun 10AM - 5PM

Flowers by Rosita

Flowers by Rosita
"Whether you are planning a "Romantic Summer Beach Wedding or a Bohemian back yard Fall" wedding, I will assist you in designing a bouquet that reflects your style. Call me for an wedding consultation or see me at the "Kettle Creek Golf & Country Club - Wedding Expo April 9th. - Free Admission. Plan your wedding in Port Stanley with help from local businesses."

519-782-4822

Take Out

What's Hot,
Authentic
and Fresh?
SHEBAZ'S SHAWARMA & FALAFEL

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Follow Us

Sunday, April 09, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695