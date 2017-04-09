March 30, 2017 - St. Thomas - Kettle Creek Conservation Authority (KCCA) is warning residents of potential high water in the Kettle Creek watershed this evening.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of significant rainfall in the local area today into Friday. Rainfall ranging from 30 – 45 mm is possible before it begins to taper off Friday evening.

Given the forecast there is potential for localized flooding to occur in areas with poor drainage. Residents should monitor local conditions.

The combination of slippery banks, and fast moving cold water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets and livestock should be kept away from the water.

Kettle Creek Conservation Authority staff will closely monitor local conditions and provide updates as warranted.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages: