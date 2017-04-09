March 30, 2017 - St. Thomas - Kettle Creek Conservation Authority (KCCA) is warning residents of
potential high water in the Kettle Creek watershed this evening.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of significant
rainfall in the local area today into Friday. Rainfall ranging from 30 – 45 mm is
possible before it begins to taper off Friday evening.
Given the forecast there is potential for localized flooding to occur in areas with
poor drainage. Residents should monitor local conditions.
The combination of slippery banks, and fast moving cold water can be dangerous.
Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets and livestock
should be kept away from the water.
Kettle Creek Conservation Authority staff will closely monitor local conditions
and provide updates as warranted.
The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages:
- Watershed Conditions Statement (Previously High Water Safety Bulletin): a general
notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which
have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:
-
- Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting
ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers,
canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected
- Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for
flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind
or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding
or erosion.
- Flood Watch (Previously Flood Advisory): Flooding is possible in specific watercourses
or municipalities. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners
in flood-prone areas should prepare.
- Flood Warning (No change): Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific
watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action
to deal with flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.