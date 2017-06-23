Water Testing takes First Dip at Local Beaches

June 22, 2017 - St. Thomas, Ontario - Public Health and its partners have begun beach water sampling for the summer of 2017. Each week, the water at the beaches of Elgin County will be tested for the presence of E. coli bacteria. If you swim in water with high levels of this bacteria, you are at a higher risk for infection and illness. Sampling of the following Elgin County beaches will occur weekly until Labour Day weekend:

Port Glasgow

Port Stanley Erie Rest

Port Stanley Main Beach

Port Stanley Little Beach

Port Bruce

Springwater Conservation Area

Port Burwell Provincial Park Beach and Municipal Beach

The results of these tests will be posted every Friday on Elgin St. Thomas Public Health's Facebook and Twitter accounts as well as the website using the hashtag #ElginBeaches.

If results show high levels of bacteria, a sign will be posted stating that there is a high level of bacteria in the water and swimmers should swim at their own risk, as the water may pose a threat to their health.

Please note that rough water and heavy rain may result in high levels of bacteria at any time. The public is advised to consider weather conditions before deciding on whether or not to go swimming.

Do not forget to be safe at the beach by wearing sunscreen, watching for the signs and symptoms of heat stroke, and keeping your children within arm's reach.

For more information on how to stay safe this summer, visit www.elginhealth.on.ca.

Have a Great Summer!