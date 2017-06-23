Water Testing takes First Dip at Local Beaches

June 22, 2017 - St. Thomas, Ontario - Public Health and its partners have begun
beach water sampling for the summer of 2017. Each week, the water at the beaches
of Elgin County will be tested for the presence of E. coli bacteria. If you swim
in water with high levels of this bacteria, you are at a higher risk for infection
and illness. Sampling of the following Elgin County beaches will occur weekly until
Labour Day weekend:
- Port Glasgow
- Port Stanley Erie Rest
- Port Stanley Main Beach
- Port Stanley Little Beach
- Port Bruce
- Springwater Conservation Area
- Port Burwell Provincial Park Beach and Municipal Beach
The results of these tests will be posted every Friday on Elgin St. Thomas Public
Health's Facebook and Twitter accounts as well as the website using the hashtag
#ElginBeaches.
If results show high levels of bacteria, a sign will be posted stating that there
is a high level of bacteria in the water and swimmers should swim at their own risk,
as the water may pose a threat to their health.
Please note that rough water and heavy rain may result in high levels of bacteria
at any time. The public is advised to consider weather conditions before deciding
on whether or not to go swimming.
Do not forget to be safe at the beach by wearing sunscreen, watching for the signs
and symptoms of heat stroke, and keeping your children within arm's reach.
For more information on how to stay safe this summer, visit www.elginhealth.on.ca.
Have a Great Summer!
For current Beach Testing: ESTPH Weekly Reports