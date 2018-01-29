THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Midhurst, January 26, 2018 – County of Simcoe Warden Gerry Marshall has been re-elected as the Western Ontario Wardens' Caucus (WOWC) Chair during the organization's Annual General Meeting in Midhurst, Ontario in January, 2018.

"I am honoured to have been re-elected to the position of Chair by my peers from across Southwestern Ontario and I look forward to continue to build on our goals in service to residents across Southwestern Ontario," said Warden Marshall. "Our resolve is high to strengthening overall economic development opportunities as it continues to be a priority because all residents benefit from a strong economy. Our partners at other levels of government including the Government of Ontario and the Government of Canada are important to this strategy and we continue to seek new ways to work with and secure funding from these partners."

Prior to his re-election, Warden Marshall served as 2017 Chair, and 2016 Vice Chair of the WOWC, and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) Inc. Throughout 2015, Warden Marshall worked closely with members of the WOWC to garner support for SWIFT from the private sector and other levels of government which culminated in a $180 million funding commitment from the federal and provincial governments in July 2016.

Also appointed at the AGM as WOWC officers were: David Mayberry, Warden, Oxford County as Vice Chair; Kelley Coulter, CAO, Bruce County as Treasurer; and Mark Aitken, CAO, Simcoe County as Secretary.

In addition, Mayor Charlie Luke, Norfolk County, was appointed to serve as the WOWC representative to the AMO Board; Mayor George Bridge, Minto Township, as Chair, WOWC Economic Development Sub-Committee; committee membership to include: David Marr, Elgin County; Randy R. Hope, Chatham-Kent; Tom Bain, Essex County; Mitch Twolan, Bruce County; Dennis Lever, Wellington County; and Alan Barfoot, Grey County..

The Western Ontario Wardens' Caucus is a not-for-profit organization representing 15 upper and single tier municipalities in Southwestern Ontario with more than three million residents. Its purpose is to enhance the prosperity and overall wellbeing of rural and small urban communities across the region. For more information, visit www.wowc.ca.

The County of Simcoe is composed of sixteen member municipalities and provides crucial public services to County residents, in addition to providing paramedic and social services to the separated cities of Barrie and Orillia. Visit our website at simcoe.ca.