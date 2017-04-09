Rockwood, ON (April 3, 2017) - 4-H Ontario and Syngenta Canada Inc. have announced
the recipients of this year's Syngenta 4-H Ontario Arbor Award, a provincial honour
recognizing exemplary volunteer service with 4-H Ontario. The recipients of the
2017 Syngenta 4-H Ontario Arbor Award are Mary Ann Found, Durham East; Ken McCallum,
Elgin; and Kim Turnbull, Haldimand.
Mary Ann Found
Mary Ann has been a volunteer with 4-H Ontario for 28 years, leading clubs including
woodworking, square dancing, horse, swine, rabbit, cooking and many more. In total,
she has lead 62 clubs. Throughout this time, she has been part of the local and
regional councils and assisted with many events such as Peterborough Jr. Day (now
Judge It Day), Go For The Gold and the Conference and Annual Meeting (CAM). Mary
Ann's peers describe her as welcoming, encouraging and supportive towards everyone
in the county. She has been known to volunteer for any position that needs to be
filled, no matter how many other commitments she may already have. Her love of teaching,
agriculture and helping others always shines bright, while she finds a way to ensure
her clubs include fun, skills learning and guidance. Mary Ann's accomplishments
reach far past 4-H though. A small sample of her other community engagements include
being an Orono Fair Board Director for over 20 years, being on the Clarington Agricultural
Advisory Council (6 years), Durham Region Cattleman's Association (6 years), Durham
Region Federation of Agriculture (10 years) and being honoured with a 2013 Women
of Excellence in Agriculture Award.
Ken McCallum
Ken has been involved with 4-H all the way back to his days as a member of the West
Elgin Beef Club, a club he has continued to lead since graduation. A 4-H leader
for over 37 years, as well as a beef farmer, Ken has always been willing to teach
4-H members about beef cattle farming, and many youth from West Elgin have benefitted
from his leadership abilities. Ken also runs a tractor restoration club, safety
club, first aid club and was involved with a joint venture with Middlesex County
to run a curling club. Additionally, Ken is a Past President of the Elgin Association,
a volunteer/county rep, chaperone at 4-H camps, has helped with judging at the Western
Fair and assisted at The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. Ken's peers say he is the
steady voice of reason who is thoughtful, devoted and sincere. His friends and family
can always tell he loves what he does as he leaves every meeting with a smile on
his face and comes home with an even bigger one. In his community Ken is very active
at his local Duff Church, has been a part of the Elgin Cattleman's Association since
the early 1980's and a part of the West Elgin Mutual Board of Directors since 1994.
Kim Turnbull
Kim has shown commitment, dedication and leadership to the 4-H program for 25 years
as a leader with Haldimand 4-H Association. Always willing to take on leadership
roles, he's held many executive positions in the local organization including president.
His passions and strengths are demonstrated when leading field crop, judging and
sheafmaking clubs. Kim has put in many hours volunteering at CAM and created numerous
handmade woodworking items to be auctioned for fundraising efforts. He is currently
helping to rewrite 4-H Ontario's Field Crop manual ‘Loyal to the Soil.' As part
of this passion he is also currently Chair of the Royal 4-H Field Crop Competition.
Another highlight of his 4-H career was having the opportunity to represent the
Ontario 4-H Association at the Alberta Leaders Conference in Edmonton in 2015. If
you ask about Kim you will be told he is a selfless champion of the 4-H program,
a humble man and truly beams at the accomplishments of the young people that he
has mentored. The number of organizations and associations that Kim is involved
in are numerous, including Junior Farmers, East Seneca and Canfield United Church,
Haldimand Soil & Crop, Ontario Soybean Board, Ontario Adaptation Council, Ontario
Commodity Council, Ontario Oat & Barley Council, Caledonia Fair, and the youth and
grains division of The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair.
"This year's winners have all been tremendous ambassadors and leaders within the
4-H program and their communities for many years," says Evelyn Chambers, Senior
Manager, Volunteer & Community Engagement, 4-H Ontario. "It is a great honour to
present them with this award for their passion and dedication for all that they
do for the youth of 4-H."
Established in 2001 during the International Year of the Volunteer, the Syngenta
4-H Ontario Arbor Award recognizes a select group of 4-H Ontario volunteers who
have served the organization for over 10 years and have positively impacted both
4-H in Ontario and their local community. This is 4-H Ontario's most prestigious
volunteer award.
To be eligible to receive the award, 4-H Ontario volunteers must be nominated by
their 4-H Association, a local chapter of the provincial organization. The selection
committee comprises representatives of 4-H Ontario, Syngenta Canada and previous
Arbor Award winners. Nominees must have shown significant leadership, initiative
and made a positive impact on 4-H at various levels. Nominees' involvement in other
community activities and organizations is also considered.
"The Syngenta 4-H Ontario Arbor Awards recognize the vital role of volunteers, who
are the heart and soul of the 4-H program and the communities they serve," says
Chris Davison, Head of Corporate Affairs for Syngenta Canada. "Syngenta is proud
to support the award and these deserving volunteers who embody the 4-H Learn To
Do By Doing philosophy." The 2017 recipients were honoured at the Syngenta 4-H Ontario
Arbor Award Banquet on Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Alliston, Ontario. The banquet
was held in conjunction with 4-H Ontario's Conference and Annual Meeting. 4-H Ontario
will also host a tree planting ceremony for each recipient later in the year to
commemorate their outstanding contributions.
About 4-H Ontario
4-H Ontario is a non-profit positive youth development organization that builds
youth as leaders within their communities and assets to the world. With roots in
rural Ontario, today it is open to youth of all backgrounds across the province.
4-H youth ages 6–21 and screened, engaged volunteer leaders come together to learn
about selected topics through fun hands-on activities and mentorship. There are
also provincial camps, conferences, competitions and national and international
travel opportunities available to further develop skills in leadership, business,
self-confidence and more. 4-H provides youth with a place they can be involved,
accepted, valued and heard while developing valuable skills for leadership and life.
About Syngenta Canada Inc.
Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security
by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. Through
worldclass science and innovative crop solutions, our 28,000 people in over 90 countries
are working to transform how crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land
from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To
learn more visit
www.syngenta.com and
www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter® at www.twitter.com/Syngenta
and
www.twitter.com/SyngentaCanada.