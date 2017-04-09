Rockwood, ON (April 3, 2017) - 4-H Ontario and Syngenta Canada Inc. have announced the recipients of this year's Syngenta 4-H Ontario Arbor Award, a provincial honour recognizing exemplary volunteer service with 4-H Ontario. The recipients of the 2017 Syngenta 4-H Ontario Arbor Award are Mary Ann Found, Durham East; Ken McCallum, Elgin; and Kim Turnbull, Haldimand.

Mary Ann Found

Mary Ann has been a volunteer with 4-H Ontario for 28 years, leading clubs including woodworking, square dancing, horse, swine, rabbit, cooking and many more. In total, she has lead 62 clubs. Throughout this time, she has been part of the local and regional councils and assisted with many events such as Peterborough Jr. Day (now Judge It Day), Go For The Gold and the Conference and Annual Meeting (CAM). Mary Ann's peers describe her as welcoming, encouraging and supportive towards everyone in the county. She has been known to volunteer for any position that needs to be filled, no matter how many other commitments she may already have. Her love of teaching, agriculture and helping others always shines bright, while she finds a way to ensure her clubs include fun, skills learning and guidance. Mary Ann's accomplishments reach far past 4-H though. A small sample of her other community engagements include being an Orono Fair Board Director for over 20 years, being on the Clarington Agricultural Advisory Council (6 years), Durham Region Cattleman's Association (6 years), Durham Region Federation of Agriculture (10 years) and being honoured with a 2013 Women of Excellence in Agriculture Award.

Ken McCallum

Ken has been involved with 4-H all the way back to his days as a member of the West Elgin Beef Club, a club he has continued to lead since graduation. A 4-H leader for over 37 years, as well as a beef farmer, Ken has always been willing to teach 4-H members about beef cattle farming, and many youth from West Elgin have benefitted from his leadership abilities. Ken also runs a tractor restoration club, safety club, first aid club and was involved with a joint venture with Middlesex County to run a curling club. Additionally, Ken is a Past President of the Elgin Association, a volunteer/county rep, chaperone at 4-H camps, has helped with judging at the Western Fair and assisted at The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. Ken's peers say he is the steady voice of reason who is thoughtful, devoted and sincere. His friends and family can always tell he loves what he does as he leaves every meeting with a smile on his face and comes home with an even bigger one. In his community Ken is very active at his local Duff Church, has been a part of the Elgin Cattleman's Association since the early 1980's and a part of the West Elgin Mutual Board of Directors since 1994.

Kim Turnbull

Kim has shown commitment, dedication and leadership to the 4-H program for 25 years as a leader with Haldimand 4-H Association. Always willing to take on leadership roles, he's held many executive positions in the local organization including president. His passions and strengths are demonstrated when leading field crop, judging and sheafmaking clubs. Kim has put in many hours volunteering at CAM and created numerous handmade woodworking items to be auctioned for fundraising efforts. He is currently helping to rewrite 4-H Ontario's Field Crop manual ‘Loyal to the Soil.' As part of this passion he is also currently Chair of the Royal 4-H Field Crop Competition. Another highlight of his 4-H career was having the opportunity to represent the Ontario 4-H Association at the Alberta Leaders Conference in Edmonton in 2015. If you ask about Kim you will be told he is a selfless champion of the 4-H program, a humble man and truly beams at the accomplishments of the young people that he has mentored. The number of organizations and associations that Kim is involved in are numerous, including Junior Farmers, East Seneca and Canfield United Church, Haldimand Soil & Crop, Ontario Soybean Board, Ontario Adaptation Council, Ontario Commodity Council, Ontario Oat & Barley Council, Caledonia Fair, and the youth and grains division of The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair.

"This year's winners have all been tremendous ambassadors and leaders within the 4-H program and their communities for many years," says Evelyn Chambers, Senior Manager, Volunteer & Community Engagement, 4-H Ontario. "It is a great honour to present them with this award for their passion and dedication for all that they do for the youth of 4-H."

Established in 2001 during the International Year of the Volunteer, the Syngenta 4-H Ontario Arbor Award recognizes a select group of 4-H Ontario volunteers who have served the organization for over 10 years and have positively impacted both 4-H in Ontario and their local community. This is 4-H Ontario's most prestigious volunteer award.

To be eligible to receive the award, 4-H Ontario volunteers must be nominated by their 4-H Association, a local chapter of the provincial organization. The selection committee comprises representatives of 4-H Ontario, Syngenta Canada and previous Arbor Award winners. Nominees must have shown significant leadership, initiative and made a positive impact on 4-H at various levels. Nominees' involvement in other community activities and organizations is also considered.

"The Syngenta 4-H Ontario Arbor Awards recognize the vital role of volunteers, who are the heart and soul of the 4-H program and the communities they serve," says Chris Davison, Head of Corporate Affairs for Syngenta Canada. "Syngenta is proud to support the award and these deserving volunteers who embody the 4-H Learn To Do By Doing philosophy." The 2017 recipients were honoured at the Syngenta 4-H Ontario Arbor Award Banquet on Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Alliston, Ontario. The banquet was held in conjunction with 4-H Ontario's Conference and Annual Meeting. 4-H Ontario will also host a tree planting ceremony for each recipient later in the year to commemorate their outstanding contributions.

About 4-H Ontario

4-H Ontario is a non-profit positive youth development organization that builds youth as leaders within their communities and assets to the world. With roots in rural Ontario, today it is open to youth of all backgrounds across the province. 4-H youth ages 6–21 and screened, engaged volunteer leaders come together to learn about selected topics through fun hands-on activities and mentorship. There are also provincial camps, conferences, competitions and national and international travel opportunities available to further develop skills in leadership, business, self-confidence and more. 4-H provides youth with a place they can be involved, accepted, valued and heard while developing valuable skills for leadership and life.

About Syngenta Canada Inc.

Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. Through worldclass science and innovative crop solutions, our 28,000 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter® at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaCanada.