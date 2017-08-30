THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

background0
Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Vecchio to Continue as Official Opposition Critic for Families, Children and Social Development

News

Constituency Office of Karen Vecchio, MP

August 30th, 2017, St. Thomas, ON – Karen Vecchio, Member of Parliament for Elgin-Middlesex-London will continue in her role as the Official Opposition Critic and Shadow Minister for Families, Children and Social Development. Conservative Leader, Andrew Scheer, made the announcement earlier today.

"I am truly thrilled to be continuing in this role," said MP Vecchio. "The portfolio is very holistic and deals with matters that affect families, children and seniors including affordable housing, Old Age Security and Canada Child Benefit."

MP Vecchio and the Conservative House Leadership team will join 30 other members of the Conservative Caucus at the Shadow Cabinet table.

"I have worked very closely with Minister Duclos since I was given this role in November, 2015. I believe that this role provides an opportunity to look at a variety of issues and to provide feedback in order to improve government programs with the concerns of Canadians as the highest priority," said MP Vecchio.

Vecchio will be joining the Shadow Cabinet in Winnipeg for a roundtable prior to the annual summer caucus meetings to set the agenda for the fall session.


Last Updated: Wednesday, 30 August 2017 15:28:45 PM EST

