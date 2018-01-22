THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Central Elgin, ON - Elgin County is pleased to announce that the first six Elgincentives Community Improvement Plan (CIP) grants for 2018 have been approved and of these projects, three will be rejuvenating vacant properties.

In 2017, Elgin County Council decided to end the Vacancy Tax Rebate and make the $80 000 in additional tax revenue available to vacant property owners through the Elgincentives program. As a result the CIP scoring matrix was updated to prioritize vacant business properties. Upgrades to vacant properties increase the likelihood that they will become occupied. The County of Elgin believes that reducing the number of vacant commercial properties will benefit all businesses by keeping rural downtowns vibrant and appealing to consumers.

The following three projects will be revitalizing vacant properties in three Elgin County municipalities:

Half of the former Palmer's Grocery Store, in Shedden (Township of Southwold) has remained vacant for several years. Through Elgincenitves the western portion of the building will see a transformation including repair and replacement of ceiling, walls, insulation, floors, electrical, and plumbing.

Farrow Financial in Belmont (Municipality of Central Elgin) has moved into the former Scotiabank building and will be restoring the exterior, improving the entrance, installing new signage and exterior lighting, upgrading the aluminum siding, replacing a fence, and painting the exterior.

An upper residential space in Rodney's (Municipality of West Elgin) downtown core will undergo a complete restoration and open as a new Bed and Breakfast.

For more information about the Elgincentives Community Improvement Plan or to download an application visit www.elgincentives.ca, e-mail kburns@elgin.ca or call 519-631-1460 ext. 137.