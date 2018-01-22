THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Central Elgin, ON - Elgin County is pleased to announce that the first six Elgincentives
Community Improvement Plan (CIP) grants for 2018 have been approved and of these
projects, three will be rejuvenating vacant properties.
In 2017, Elgin County Council decided to end the Vacancy Tax Rebate and make the
$80 000 in additional tax revenue available to vacant property owners through the
Elgincentives program. As a result the CIP scoring matrix was updated to prioritize
vacant business properties. Upgrades to vacant properties increase the likelihood
that they will become occupied. The County of Elgin believes that reducing the number
of vacant commercial properties will benefit all businesses by keeping rural downtowns
vibrant and appealing to consumers.
The following three projects will be revitalizing vacant properties in three Elgin
County municipalities:
Half of the former Palmer's Grocery Store, in Shedden (Township of Southwold) has
remained vacant for several years. Through Elgincenitves the western portion of
the building will see a transformation including repair and replacement of ceiling,
walls, insulation, floors, electrical, and plumbing.
Farrow Financial in Belmont (Municipality of Central Elgin) has moved into the former
Scotiabank building and will be restoring the exterior, improving the entrance,
installing new signage and exterior lighting, upgrading the aluminum siding, replacing
a fence, and painting the exterior.
An upper residential space in Rodney's (Municipality of West Elgin) downtown core
will undergo a complete restoration and open as a new Bed and Breakfast.
For more information about the Elgincentives Community Improvement Plan or to download
an application visit
www.elgincentives.ca, e-mail
kburns@elgin.ca or call 519-631-1460 ext. 137.