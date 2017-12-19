Urgent Need For Blood Donors

Across Canada, patients like Andie Morrison are relying on donors for happy holidays
and a lifetime of possibilities.
Ottawa, Dec. 18, 2017 - Canadian Blood Services is calling on eligible blood donors
to help fill 35,000 appointments by Jan. 6 to ensure that Canadian patients continue
to have access to the blood and blood products they need over the holidays.
Blood collection centres will be open on Boxing Day and New Year's Day, as well
as during other regular collection hours. New and existing donors are welcome and
walk-ins will be accepted.
"The holiday period always presents challenges for us as we work to ensure we have
enough blood and blood products to meet patients' needs," says Rick Prinzen, Canadian
Blood Services' Chief Supply Chain Officer. "We know that Canadians are busy with
travel and activities over the holidays, and we hope that they will make time to
save a life and give blood. Canadian patients' lives depend on them."
Platelets pose a particularly difficult challenge. Patients with serious bleeding
or those undergoing cancer treatments rely on platelet donations, but with a shelf
life of only seven days, the need for platelets is pressing and ongoing.
A brief time spent donating blood can give a patient a lifetime of possibilities.
Thanks to the kindness of strangers, Jennifer Morrison continues to celebrate the
holidays with her 10-year-old daughter, Andie.
Says Jennifer, "because Andie suffers from a very rare bone marrow failure called
Diamond Blackfan Anemia, her body cannot produce red blood cells. Since she was
nine weeks old, Andie has received blood transfusions every 3 weeks. She will receive
her 150th transfusion on January 9th. Without regular donors, Andie would not be
with us today, so thank you for continuing to give every chance you get. "
To book an appointment to help patients like Andie, download the GiveBlood app available
for iOS on the App Store or for Android on Google Play, call 1 888 2 DONATE (1 888
236 6283), or visit
blood.ca. Canadians who are unable to give blood can give financially, and
can encourage others in their networks to give blood on their behalf.
About Canadian Blood Services
Canadian Blood Services manages the national supply of blood, blood products and
stem cells, and related services for all the provinces and territories (excluding
Quebec). We operate an integrated, pan-Canadian service delivery model that includes
leading an interprovincial system for organ donation and transplantation. Our national
scope, infrastructure and governance make us unique in the Canadian healthcare landscape.
Canadian Blood Services is regulated as a biologics manufacturer by Health Canada
and primarily funded by the provincial and territorial ministries of health. Canadian
Blood Services is a not-for-profit charitable organization.