Saturday, September 23, 2017 Mainly Sunny
Heat Warning Port Stanley
Port Stanley News
Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Two Dog Bites in One Day

News

St Thomas Police Service
Two Dog Bites in One Day

September 22nd, 2017 - Yesterday, St. Thomas Police responded to two separate reports of citizens being bit by loose dogs running in the community. In both cases the owners were charged under the Dog Owners Liability Act and fined $130.00 for Failing to Keep Dog on Required Leash. The victims of the attacks and their pets both suffered minor injuries.

Under the Act, the charged person is also responsible to pay for damages resulting in a bite or attack to the person or other animal involved.

Your dog must be on a leash unless you are on your own private property or at a designated off leash dog park. If your dog is on your property off leash, it is YOUR responsibility to make sure the dog stays on your property and does not chase after pedestrians walking by.

Dog bites are preventable. Be a responsible dog owner.

Last Updated: Friday, 22 September 2017 10:29:24 AM EST

Saturday, September 23, 2017

