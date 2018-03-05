TVDSB To Conduct School Climate Survey

March 5, 2018 - The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is inviting input from parents/families, students in grades 5-12, and staff as part of an initiative to help make schools even better places to learn.

An online survey is being conducted from March 5 to April 20, 2018, as part of ongoing work by TVDSB to understand and meet the diverse needs of students and their families.

Students, with permission from their parent/guardian, will have the opportunity to complete the survey during school hours if they choose. Parents/families are invited to participate in the short, online survey by accessing it at www.tvdsb.ca/SchoolClimateSurvey. All survey submissions are anonymous.

Results of the School Climate Survey help the school board make planning decisions to promote safe and inclusive schools, and to support mental health and well-being.

For more information:

Contact your school Principal

Or

Karen Edgar,

Superintendent of Student Achievement,

Thames Valley District School Board

519-452-2000 ext. 20275 k.edgar@tvdsb.ca

