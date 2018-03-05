background0
Monday, March 05, 2018 Mainly Clear

Port Stanley Festival Theatre
brings you the very best in
professional live summer theatre.
Port Stanley Foodland
Remax Sales Richard and Helen Haddow
Molly Maid
Flowers by Rosita
Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep
The Bluffs Golf Club – rugged & beautiful

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News TVDSB To Conduct School Climate Survey

News

Thames Valley District School Board
TVDSB To Conduct School Climate Survey

March 5, 2018 - The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is inviting input from parents/families, students in grades 5-12, and staff as part of an initiative to help make schools even better places to learn.

An online survey is being conducted from March 5 to April 20, 2018, as part of ongoing work by TVDSB to understand and meet the diverse needs of students and their families.

Students, with permission from their parent/guardian, will have the opportunity to complete the survey during school hours if they choose. Parents/families are invited to participate in the short, online survey by accessing it at www.tvdsb.ca/SchoolClimateSurvey. All survey submissions are anonymous.

Results of the School Climate Survey help the school board make planning decisions to promote safe and inclusive schools, and to support mental health and well-being.

For more information:
Contact your school Principal
Or
Karen Edgar,
Superintendent of Student Achievement,
Thames Valley District School Board
519-452-2000 ext. 20275 k.edgar@tvdsb.ca


Last Updated: Monday, 05 March 2018 09:51:58 AM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Lepine

Follow Us

Monday, March 05, 2018 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2018 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695