TVDSB Elementary Basketball Teams Vie For Championship

March 1, 2018 - The Thames Valley District School Board's annual Elementary Competitive
Basketball Championships will determine the winning teams in six classifications
from among more than 160 teams on Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3.
Play begins with the opening round on Friday at 4:00 p.m. The semi-finals and consolation
final take place Saturday morning and the bronze medal and championship games will
be played Saturday afternoon. Admission is free.
The events will take place at the following schools:
- Oakridge S.S.
- Saunders S.S.
- Sir Fredrick Banting S.S.
- Sir Wilfrid Laurier S.S.
- Westminster S.S.
Time:
Friday, March 2, 4:00-9:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 3, 8:00 am-3:00pm
The 48 finalists have won playoff games in their region to qualify. A total of two
championship teams and one wildcard team – for both boys and girls - from each of
the eight regions within the TVDSB will play off for the six championships.
For More Information:
Hannah Roukema, Athletics
Thames Valley District School Board
519-452-2000 ext. 20392
h.roukema@tvdsb.on.ca