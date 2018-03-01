TVDSB Elementary Basketball Teams Vie For Championship

March 1, 2018 - The Thames Valley District School Board's annual Elementary Competitive Basketball Championships will determine the winning teams in six classifications from among more than 160 teams on Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3.

Play begins with the opening round on Friday at 4:00 p.m. The semi-finals and consolation final take place Saturday morning and the bronze medal and championship games will be played Saturday afternoon. Admission is free.

The events will take place at the following schools:

Oakridge S.S.

Saunders S.S.

Sir Fredrick Banting S.S.

Sir Wilfrid Laurier S.S.

Westminster S.S.

Time:

Friday, March 2, 4:00-9:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 3, 8:00 am-3:00pm



The 48 finalists have won playoff games in their region to qualify. A total of two championship teams and one wildcard team – for both boys and girls - from each of the eight regions within the TVDSB will play off for the six championships.

For More Information:

Hannah Roukema, Athletics

Thames Valley District School Board

519-452-2000 ext. 20392

h.roukema@tvdsb.on.ca

