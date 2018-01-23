THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Select a Viewing Option
Enter your Search Phrase.
Search
A total lunar eclipse will occur on the morning of January 31, 2018. With this being
the second full moon of the same month, it is called the "Blue Moon". A lunar eclipse
is a very safe event to look at as the moon simply slides into the earth's shadow.
Light refracted through our atmosphere turns the lunar surface red, much like we
see red sunsets.
Although this eclipse is seen across North America, western portions will see the
entire event. Those in the east will see the moon moving into the shadow as the
moon sets.
Unfortunately here in Ottawa we will see the eclipse begin as the sets in the west.
All times are local:
Gary Boyle, The Backyard Astronomer
www.wondersofastronomy.com
Twitter: @astroeducator
World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com
Copyright © 2004 - 2018 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695