THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

A total lunar eclipse will occur on the morning of January 31, 2018. With this being the second full moon of the same month, it is called the "Blue Moon". A lunar eclipse is a very safe event to look at as the moon simply slides into the earth's shadow. Light refracted through our atmosphere turns the lunar surface red, much like we see red sunsets.

Although this eclipse is seen across North America, western portions will see the entire event. Those in the east will see the moon moving into the shadow as the moon sets.

Unfortunately here in Ottawa we will see the eclipse begin as the sets in the west.

All times are local:

EST CST MST PST Partial eclipse begins at: 6:48 a.m. 5:48 a.m. 4:48 a.m. 3:48 a.m. Total eclipse begins at: Already set 6:52 a.m. 5:52 a.m. 4:52 a.m. Greatest eclipse at: Already set Already set 6:30 a.m. 5:30 a.m. Total eclipse ends at: Already set Already set 7:08 a.m. 6:08 a.m. Partial eclipse ends at: Already set Already set Already set 7:11 a.m.

Gary Boyle, The Backyard Astronomer

www.wondersofastronomy.com

Twitter: @astroeducator

