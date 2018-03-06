Time To Complain About Your Taxes Is Running Out

Are you tired of watching how your taxes are spent in Central Elgin, well if you are, your time to complain about it is almost gone for another year. The deadline to go public is Wednesday, March 7, 2018 for an opportunity to voice your opinion on the Central Elgin 2018 Municipal Budget.

The Notice of Intention to Adopt Municipal Budget is a public notice from the Municipality of Central Elgin website.

Notice of Intention to Adopt Municipal Budget

TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to the provisions of Section 251 of the Municipal Act, 2001, and By-law No. 972 of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin, the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin intends to pass by-laws to adopt the 2018 Budget for the Municipality, including sanitary sewage and water services, at its regular meeting of Monday, March 12, 2018 at 7:30 pm in the Council Chambers of the Elgin County Administration Building, 450 Sunset Drive, Municipality of Central Elgin.

AND FURTHER TAKE NOTICE that Council shall hear at the said meeting any person, or by his/her counsel, solicitor or agent, who wishes to make representation respecting the proposed budgets. The Council shall only hold such hearing for applications received by the Chief Administrative Officer/Clerk or the Deputy Clerk on or before Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION relating to the proposed budget is available for inspection in the Municipality’s offices in the Elgin County Administration Building during normal office hours, Monday to Friday excluding statutory holidays, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Specific inquiries can be directed to Karen Harris, Director of Financial Services/Treasurer (519) 631-4860, Ext 273 or kharris@centralelgin.org.

DATED at the Municipality of Central Elgin this 14th day of February, 2018.

Donald N. Leitch

Chief Administrative Officer & Clerk

