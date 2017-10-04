This year, we're changing the odds

United Way's 2017 Campaign goal is more than just a number

St. Thomas, ON – United Way Elgin-St. Thomas announced its campaign goal today: To change the odds so that more people in our region have the opportunity to create a better life.

The United Way Elgin County Lunch marks the launch of the organization's 2017 Elgin-St. Thomas fundraising campaign. More than just a number, this year's campaign focuses on addressing key issues facing the region.

"Families are having a hard time making ends meet," says Kelly Ziegner, CEO United Way Elgin Middlesex. "As a direct consequence, too many kids don't have a fair shot at being successful in school and life. Residents in rural areas, who don't drive or can't afford to, have difficulty accessing care from medical specialists often located in St Thomas or London."

Successful kids and access to no-cost transportation to out-of-town medical and social service appointments are just two areas United Way hopes to impact this year.

Success looks like:

2,300 spaces in after-school programs for vulnerable kids

325 round-trip rides to non-emergency medical or social service appointments for people who can't drive there on their own

"These are just a few examples of what donor dollars can do and why I choose to support United Way," says Sean Dyke, United Way Elgin Campaign Chair and Economic Development Manager, St. Thomas Economic Development Corporation. "United Way funds more than 30 programs that get proven results – right here at home. All donations stay in our region."

"What's raised local, stays local," adds Ziegner. "100%."

New! Tricar's GenNextLevel inspires the next generation of leadership givers

United Way's 2017 campaign is already off to a good start, thanks to a $70k gift from Tricar at the end of last year's campaign. Tricar's investment is funding GenNextLevel, a new program to inspire those under 40 to become leadership givers.

The program provides matching funds to top donations up to the leadership level in year one and two. By year three, participants are giving the full $1,200. Over three years, Tricar's gift will leverage $270,000 for United Way, and create the next generation of leadership givers.

FACT SHEET

SUCCESSFUL KIDS

The issue:

The average Canadian child aged 6-12 has roughly 67 hours of free time every week. Most of this time is after school.

60% of children under 12 spend after-school hours alone. Just 3 hours a day puts a child at risk.

United Way invests more than $50,000 in low-cost/no-cost after-school programs every year.

Kids who participate in quality after-school programs are more likely to become successful adults. United Way funding helps level the playing field so all kids can participate.

Child and youth poverty is on the rise. United Way funding improves access to programs and services that disrupt the cycle.

ACCESS

If you live in a rural community and don't drive, it's difficult to get to specialized medical, counselling, government or legal aid appointments, or to help a family member in hospital.