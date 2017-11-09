The time has come to say farewell to another fair weather tourist season. The signs are there, but sometimes that unwanted transition still seems to sneak up on people. The leaves turning colour and falling on the ground is a good sign. Another great indicator of that unwelcomed phenomenon would be when faced with that really important single decision one has before leaving the home, on whether or not it's time to put on that winter gear.

Once your out on your daily routine of taking a tour of Port Stanley, one can't help but notice that most of those boats that lined Kettle Creek are now parked somewhere on shore or have been taken away and stored for another year. Many of the docks have been taken out and stored leaving behind nothing but a memory of that past fair weather boating season.

People that lined the streets on those warm sunny days are missing, with only a few now returning on those better fall weather days. Downtown sights and sounds that once filled the air, two unique Port Stanley treasures that many people love are now missing. One is watching the King George VI Lift Bridge in operation, it just seems to have that magic that captures everyone's attention offering most, a relaxing experience of gazing at what only happens in Port Stanley. Also missing is the Port Stanley Terminal Rail train whistle that has echoed throughout the village during this past fair weather tourist season, that is now silent until Christmas.

Going to the beach will surely shock you as those crowds of people that once filled every square inch of the beach are missing. The once manicured beach now has a covering of snow fence to help stop the sand from blowing onto the roads, and the gates of the Port Stanley Pier are now closed for the cold weather. I almost forgot, the parking meters are also now covered, so I guess that means free parking in all those municipal parking lots.

The beach is now home to mostly birds, except on those exceptional warm sunny days, or during some extreme weather. When the wind blows hard enough, a different, but smaller crowd comes to the beach, all looking for the wind to create that opportunity for favourable wind surfing conditions, or for some spectacular rough seas for taking pictures of natures amazing moments.