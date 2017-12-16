The Port Stanley Kettle Challenge

December 15, 2017, Port Stanley, ON - Today the Port Stanley Lions Club launched
its 2017 Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign. This annual Christmas Kettle
Campaign is the largest Salvation Army fundraising drive of the year and would not
be possible without the thousands of kettle workers who volunteer their time.
In Port Stanley the Lions, the Lioness, and the United Church organize the Christmas
Kettle Campaign and supply volunteers in two locations, the Port Stanley Foodland,
and the Port Stanley LCBO. Last year a total of $5,200 was collected from these
two Port Stanley locations with the LCBO raising just over $200 more than Foodland.
This year it got a little more personal with Donna Gilbert, the manager of the Port
Stanley LCBO challenging Rob Burns, manager of the Port Stanley Foodland, to see
what location could raise the most money during this years Christmas Kettle Campaign.
Donna even offered to swap locations for the first day of the Christmas Kettle Campaign
and work from the Foodland location giving Rob the more successful spot according
to last years totals at the LCBO.
After short visits to both locations early in the day, it seemed that both locations
were close and no one had a substantial lead, but when todays shift was over, there
was a clear leader, and again it was Donna this time working at Foodland who collected
the most at $289 versus $221 for Rob at the LCBO. With seven days left for volunteers
to collect for this years Christmas Kettle Campaign, there is still time for you
to make your donation at your favourite Port Stanley Kettle Challenge location.