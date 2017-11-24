The need for a food bank in the Port Stanley area, seems to have started when the
Ford plant started to close, and that caused a domino effect with local manufacturing
companies that supplied parts and services to the Ford Assembly Plant. Most of the
jobs that people lost, were good paying jobs, and with no real opportunities of
employment at the same rate of pay in the area, people would either try to get one
of the few jobs that were available at a lower rate of pay, or take a chance and
move to an area that did have work. Employment in the area, has never been able
to match the level of prosperity that the Ford Plant achieved during it's life in
Talbotville.
Since that time our region has created a new class of people called the working
poor. These are hard working people that find that their wages are not keeping up
with the rising costs of food, rents, utilities, and everything else that is constantly
going up.
Edna Janze, the Food Bank Administrator said, that, the people that use the food bank,
do it out of need, a desperate need to help feed themselves or their family. Twenty-two
people came this month to the Port Stanley food bank, from all backgrounds, including
families with children, employed people whose low wages do not cover basic living
essentials, individuals on social assistance, and people living on a fixed income,
including seniors and people with disabilities. The food bank motto is "We never
turn anybody down, and never say no". Even transient people off the street that
have a need, we help, we have had emergency calls from people that have had situations
get out of control, and are in need, and we help.
It costs a thousand dollars a month to supply all the food that people get from
the Port Stanley Food Bank each month. If you divide the Twenty Two people that come
to the food bank into the cost per month of a Thousand Dollars, that equals $45.45
per visitor a month. The Elgin St. Thomas Public Health put out a statement recently
stating that the weekly cost of groceries in Elgin County for a family of four has
risen nine per cent over the last three years to $193.61 a week. food bank Staff,
all mentioned that they struggle to satisfy the need, but find that the need is
bigger than they currently can handle. What is also surprising is that the food bank
supplies not just Port Stanley, but the area around, like Union, Sparta, and Fingal.
None of the Port Stanley Food Bank staff are paid, all are volunteers, some food banks
pay for help, but not this one. food bank staff work under the guidance of the Church
Board, and are always held accountable for the operation of the food bank.
Edna Janze, the Food Bank Administrator said, that, with greater need and rising
costs this year, we are short of funds, this is the first time that I have seen
the shelves this bare. Funds that were given to us by the church when we first started
the food bank, that we have managed to keep through the years, are now being used
to fund a growing percentage of the food supplies that the food bank gives out.
The food bank has been operating on the generous support from local Business, Clubs,
and Organizations like the Port Stanley Foodland, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch
410, the Kettle Creek Golf and Country Club, the Port Stanley United Church, the
St. John's Presbyterian Church, the Stanley Optimist Club, the Port Stanley Lions
Club, the Port Stanley Lioness Club, the Port Stanley Leos Club, and the Port Stanley
Sailors Jr Hockey Club.
Don Bell from the United Church has been helping sell the t-shirts this year, which
brought in close to $700 dollars, which helps a lot. Another important contribution
comes from the House of Lights around the corner, that displays all the lights at
Christmas, their donation of canned goods helped keep us going through January,
into February.
This year was the first year that we had to do a fundraiser, before that, our donations
were able to keep up with the demand. Now, we need to find more ways to gather the
funds necessary to keep the food bank going, to keep up with the growing demand placed
on the food bank. The food bank accepts donations at any time, the most urgently needed
food and household items are pasta (canned or dry) and pasta sauces, canned and
frozen meats and fish, meat alternatives (peanut butter, soy, assorted nuts), canned
goods (beans, soups, and stews), dairy (fresh, canned, and powdered milk), canned
vegetables and fruit, whole grain cereals, infant foods and baby formula, bathroom
tissue and diapers, and personal hygiene products. Help make a difference, support
the Port Stanley Food Bank.