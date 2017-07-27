THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

The revamped Municipal website offers easy-to-use online services

July 25, 2017 – The Municipality of Central Elgin launched their refreshed website, showcasing a new design that reflects the community and their growing digital needs. With online services becoming increasingly necessary for businesses and communities, Central Elgin wanted to update their website to include mobile responsiveness and new online features that would meet the growing need for better, more efficient digital solutions.

The Municipality has created an innovative and welcoming online environment for the community and focused on requests from citizens related to new services and mobile-friendly design. "It is imperative that we advance our website to keep up with the technology standards of today," said Mayor David Marr. "Information on our new site is easier to find, and pages can be viewed more clearly on phones and tablets".

The updated website is designed in response to community feedback, and includes online features designed to help citizens and visitors to the municipality complete interactions online whenever possible.

The project took seven months to complete with the help of eSolutionsGroup (eSolutions), a digital solutions company with a long history of working with clients in the Public Sector, including more than 300 municipalities across Canada. eSolutions developed a sitemap, redesigned and redeveloped the website, and provided content support and training for $23,500. There is an annual fee of $4,300.00.

Online environments are continuously changing; Central Elgin is keeping up with those changes with their refreshed, and mobile-friendly, website. "Website designs usually last about five years before they need to be revamped to meet the changing needs and wants of any audience," says Karen Mayfield, President of eSolutions. "Central Elgin is continuously improving and investing in their website to serve their community with the best tools available."

The Municipal web redesign project includes a number of service-oriented and user-friendly features, including:

A responsive web design, suitable for all mobile and tablet devices

An enhanced information architecture that allows users to find the information they want in 3 clicks or less

A search engine that provides relevant information fast – powered by Google

Enhanced News module with user ability to subscribe and filter alerts by category

Updated Events Calendar to see all upcoming community events – and the public can submit their own events for review and inclusion

"The online services we're now able to offer the communities are so simple to use," says Marr. "We're excited to see what the public has to say!"