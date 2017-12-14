The Lung Health Act Passes

December 12, 2017, Queen's Park - Today in the Legislature, Bill 71, The Lung Health Act passed Third Reading with All-Party support.

"This important piece of legislation is a step in the right direction and will help to provide lung health solutions through early identification, treatment, policies, and research," said Ontario PC Health Critic Jeff Yurek. "The Lung Health Act serves as an important reminder of what can be accomplished when all parties come together and work towards a common goal," said Yurek.

The bill, sponsored by PC MPP Jeff Yurek, Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin, and NDP MPP France Gelinas, establishes a Lung Health Advisory Council that will make recommendations to the Minister of Health on ways in which lung disease can be prevented and treated in the province of Ontario. In addition to the Council, the bill requires that the Minister of Health and Long-Term Care prepare an annual report outlining the progress that has been made in implementing the Council's recommendations.

"Nearly two years ago my Private Member's Bill, Ryan's Law was passed into law requiring schools and school boards to adhere to a provincial standard when designing asthma policies, helping to create asthma friendly schools across the province," said MPP Yurek. "I would like to thank the Ontario Lung Association for their support, and I will continue to be a strong voice and advocate for lung health care in Ontario," Yurek concluded.