Port Stanley, Ontario - The Forever Legacy Foundation has approved charitable grants of $255,900.00 in the communities of London/Middlesex and Elgin/St. Thomas.

"Global political and environmental instability this year resulted in a seesaw trend in investment performance that yielded a slight increase in the revenue available for grants in 2017.", said Terry Campbell, Chair of the Foundation.

"Our focus will always be to help the needy in our communities. Since this is Canada's sesquicentennial year, to celebrate, our Foundation decided to honor all Veterans in our community by approving special grants with this objective. ", added Mr. Campbell. "Grants for Cenotaph restorations in London commenced last year and continued in St. Thomas, Ontario this year.

Additionally, grants for Veteran's programs at Parkwood Hospital in London; and the full funding of a PTSD Service Dog for a local Veteran (a 10 year program) was also approved. We must remember our Veterans."

The Forever Legacy Foundation is managed solely by unpaid volunteers. Expenses are restricted to endowment investment fees and an annual audit required by Canada Revenue Agency.

100% of net annual earnings on endowment funds are granted for charitable purposes.

The Foundation's asset base of over $6.5 Million continues to grow with donations and pledged bequests.

This year’s grants follow.

The Forever Legacy Foundation Grants 2017

Charity Purpose $ Port Stanley Public School Breakfast Program 2,000 Merrymount Children's Centre, London Child Nutrition Program 2,000 The Maycourt Club of London School Nutrition Program 7,000 Christmas Care, St. Thomas Food & Clothing 1,000 Salvation Army, London & St. Thomas Food & Clothing 25,000 St. Vincent de Paul Society Food & Clothing 19,000 St. Thomas Elgin Food Bank Food & Clothing 15,000 Canadian Mental Health Association Food & Clothing 18,000 Glen Cairn Community Resource Centre Food & Clothing 10,000 Kitchen Equipment 10,000 Crouch Neighbourhood Resource Centre Food & Clothing 3,000 YOU - Youth Action Centre Mother & Children Program 10,000 St. Thomas Elgin Second Stage Housing Operations Costs 1,000 Port Stanley Food Bank Food 1,000 Port Stanley Cat Rescue Spray and Neuter Program 500 Port Stanley Gardeners Community Development 500 Port Stanley Festival Theatre Youth Theatre Program 1,000 London Humane Society Animal Food & Medication 8,000 New St. James Presbyterian Church Operating Costs 9,000 Women's Community House (ANOVA) Emergency Transportation 18,000 Mission Services of London Rotholme, Children & Family Support 8,000 Food & Clothing 7,000 St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation - Parkwood Veterans Care Equipment-Wheelchairs 30,000 City of St. Thomas, Ontario Cenotaph Memorial 10,000 National Service Dogs Veteran's PTSD Service Dog 30,000 Boy's & Girl's Club of London MAP Program 3,300 Salvation Army, Westminster Park iRead Program 3,300 London Health Sciences Foundation FEMAP Program 3,300 TOTAL $255,900

Foundation Overview:

Charity Registration Number: 89061 6519 RR0001; designated as a Public Foundation.

Volunteer Driven. No Paid Staff = More $$$ to Charities.

Donations of cash, equity or bequests with a minimum value of $25,000 are accepted.

Donations are structured to create Permanent Endowments for registered charities in Canada.

Endowment funds are invested with major investment firms under the guidelines of the Foundation Annual earnings from endowment funds are directed by our donors to their designated charities.

The Foundation does not accept solicitations for grants.

