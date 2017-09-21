background0
Thursday, September 21, 2017 Mainly Clear
Port Stanley Beach Hotel Accommodation on Lake Erie's Beach
Port Stanley Foodland
GT's Beach Bar and Grill
Century 21 First Canadian Corp
Port Stanley Festival Theatre 2017 Season
Jeff Yurek, MPP
RE/MAX Centre City Realty Inc. – Above the Crowd!

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News The Forever Legacy Foundation Announces 2017 Charitable Grants

News

Terry E. Campbell, The Forever Legacy Foundation

Port Stanley, Ontario - The Forever Legacy Foundation has approved charitable grants of $255,900.00 in the communities of London/Middlesex and Elgin/St. Thomas.

"Global political and environmental instability this year resulted in a seesaw trend in investment performance that yielded a slight increase in the revenue available for grants in 2017.", said Terry Campbell, Chair of the Foundation.

"Our focus will always be to help the needy in our communities. Since this is Canada's sesquicentennial year, to celebrate, our Foundation decided to honor all Veterans in our community by approving special grants with this objective. ", added Mr. Campbell. "Grants for Cenotaph restorations in London commenced last year and continued in St. Thomas, Ontario this year.

Additionally, grants for Veteran's programs at Parkwood Hospital in London; and the full funding of a PTSD Service Dog for a local Veteran (a 10 year program) was also approved. We must remember our Veterans."

The Forever Legacy Foundation is managed solely by unpaid volunteers. Expenses are restricted to endowment investment fees and an annual audit required by Canada Revenue Agency.

100% of net annual earnings on endowment funds are granted for charitable purposes.

The Foundation's asset base of over $6.5 Million continues to grow with donations and pledged bequests.

This year’s grants follow.

The Forever Legacy Foundation Grants 2017
Charity Purpose $
Port Stanley Public School Breakfast Program 2,000
Merrymount Children's Centre, London Child Nutrition Program 2,000
The Maycourt Club of London School Nutrition Program 7,000
Christmas Care, St. Thomas Food & Clothing 1,000
Salvation Army, London & St. Thomas Food & Clothing 25,000
St. Vincent de Paul Society Food & Clothing 19,000
St. Thomas Elgin Food Bank Food & Clothing 15,000
Canadian Mental Health Association Food & Clothing 18,000
Glen Cairn Community Resource Centre Food & Clothing 10,000
Kitchen Equipment 10,000
Crouch Neighbourhood Resource Centre Food & Clothing 3,000
YOU - Youth Action Centre Mother & Children Program 10,000
St. Thomas Elgin Second Stage Housing Operations Costs 1,000
Port Stanley Food Bank Food 1,000
Port Stanley Cat Rescue Spray and Neuter Program 500
Port Stanley Gardeners Community Development 500
Port Stanley Festival Theatre Youth Theatre Program 1,000
London Humane Society Animal Food & Medication 8,000
New St. James Presbyterian Church Operating Costs 9,000
Women's Community House (ANOVA) Emergency Transportation 18,000
Mission Services of London Rotholme, Children & Family Support 8,000
Food & Clothing 7,000
St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation - Parkwood Veterans Care Equipment-Wheelchairs 30,000
City of St. Thomas, Ontario Cenotaph Memorial 10,000
National Service Dogs Veteran's PTSD Service Dog 30,000
Boy's & Girl's Club of London MAP Program 3,300
Salvation Army, Westminster Park iRead Program 3,300
London Health Sciences Foundation FEMAP Program 3,300
TOTAL $255,900

Foundation Overview:

Charity Registration Number: 89061 6519 RR0001; designated as a Public Foundation.
Volunteer Driven. No Paid Staff = More $$$ to Charities.
Donations of cash, equity or bequests with a minimum value of $25,000 are accepted.
Donations are structured to create Permanent Endowments for registered charities in Canada.
Endowment funds are invested with major investment firms under the guidelines of the Foundation Annual earnings from endowment funds are directed by our donors to their designated charities.
The Foundation does not accept solicitations for grants.


Last Updated: Thursday, 21 September 2017 09:38:28 AM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Bluffs Golf Club

For Tee Times

519-782-7447

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Follow Us

Thursday, September 21, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695