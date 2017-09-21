Port Stanley, Ontario - The Forever Legacy Foundation has approved charitable grants
of $255,900.00 in the communities of London/Middlesex and Elgin/St. Thomas.
"Global political and environmental instability this year resulted in a seesaw trend
in investment performance that yielded a slight increase in the revenue available
for grants in 2017.", said Terry Campbell, Chair of the Foundation.
"Our focus will always be to help the needy in our communities. Since this is Canada's
sesquicentennial year, to celebrate, our Foundation decided to honor all Veterans
in our community by approving special grants with this objective. ", added Mr. Campbell.
"Grants for Cenotaph restorations in London commenced last year and continued in
St. Thomas, Ontario this year.
Additionally, grants for Veteran's programs at Parkwood Hospital in London; and
the full funding of a PTSD Service Dog for a local Veteran (a 10 year program) was
also approved. We must remember our Veterans."
The Forever Legacy Foundation is managed solely by unpaid volunteers. Expenses are
restricted to endowment investment fees and an annual audit required by Canada Revenue
Agency.
100% of net annual earnings on endowment funds are granted for charitable purposes.
The Foundation's asset base of over $6.5 Million continues to grow with donations
and pledged bequests.
This year’s grants follow.
The Forever Legacy Foundation Grants 2017
|
Charity
|
Purpose
|
$
|
Port Stanley Public School
|
Breakfast Program
|
2,000
|
Merrymount Children's Centre, London
|
Child Nutrition Program
|
2,000
|
The Maycourt Club of London
|
School Nutrition Program
|
7,000
|
Christmas Care, St. Thomas
|
Food & Clothing
|
1,000
|
Salvation Army, London & St. Thomas
|
Food & Clothing
|
25,000
|
St. Vincent de Paul Society
|
Food & Clothing
|
19,000
|
St. Thomas Elgin Food Bank
|
Food & Clothing
|
15,000
|
Canadian Mental Health Association
|
Food & Clothing
|
18,000
|
Glen Cairn Community Resource Centre
|
Food & Clothing
|
10,000
|
|
Kitchen Equipment
|
10,000
|
Crouch Neighbourhood Resource Centre
|
Food & Clothing
|
3,000
|
YOU - Youth Action Centre
|
Mother & Children Program
|
10,000
|
St. Thomas Elgin Second Stage Housing
|
Operations Costs
|
1,000
|
Port Stanley Food Bank
|
Food
|
1,000
|
Port Stanley Cat Rescue
|
Spray and Neuter Program
|
500
|
Port Stanley Gardeners
|
Community Development
|
500
|
Port Stanley Festival Theatre
|
Youth Theatre Program
|
1,000
|
London Humane Society
|
Animal Food & Medication
|
8,000
|
New St. James Presbyterian Church
|
Operating Costs
|
9,000
|
Women's Community House (ANOVA)
|
Emergency Transportation
|
18,000
|
Mission Services of London
|
Rotholme, Children & Family Support
|
8,000
|
|
Food & Clothing
|
7,000
|
St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation - Parkwood
|
Veterans Care Equipment-Wheelchairs
|
30,000
|
City of St. Thomas, Ontario
|
Cenotaph Memorial
|
10,000
|
National Service Dogs
|
Veteran's PTSD Service Dog
|
30,000
|
Boy's & Girl's Club of London
|
MAP Program
|
3,300
|
Salvation Army, Westminster Park
|
iRead Program
|
3,300
|
London Health Sciences Foundation
|
FEMAP Program
|
3,300
|
TOTAL
|
|
$255,900
Foundation Overview:
Charity Registration Number: 89061 6519 RR0001; designated as a Public Foundation.
Volunteer Driven. No Paid Staff = More $$$ to Charities.
Donations of cash, equity or bequests with a minimum value of $25,000 are accepted.
Donations are structured to create Permanent Endowments for registered charities
in Canada.
Endowment funds are invested with major investment firms under the guidelines of
the Foundation Annual earnings from endowment funds are directed by our donors to
their designated charities.
The Foundation does not accept solicitations for grants.