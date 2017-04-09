background0
Sunday, April 09, 2017 Partly Cloudy
Looking for a Cottage Rental in Port Stanley?
Port Stanley Foodland
BRENDA JOHNSTON RE/MAX Sales
Flowers by Rosita
Port Stanley News
Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Jackson's Fish Market - From Our Boats to Your Table!

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News The Day of Pink

News

Central Community Health Centre

Central Community Health Centre celebrates Day of Pink on Wednesday April 12, 2017.

St. Thomas, Ontario - The Day of Pink is the International Day against bullying, discrimination, homophobia, transphobia, and transmisogyny across the world. The Day of Pink is more than just a symbol of a shared belief in celebrating diversity – it's also a commitment to being open minded, accepting differences and learning to respect each other. Central Community Health Centre will celebrate diversity with the St. Thomas TRUE YOUth group by creating pink tie-dye t-shirts for group members on Wednesday April 12, 2017.

"The International Day of Pink began in 2007 when two straight high school students in Nova Scotia saw a gay student wearing a pink shirt being bullied. The two students intervened, but wanted to do more to prevent homophobic & transphobic bullying. The result was that a few days later everyone at school arrived wearing pink, standing in solidarity." (http://dayofpink.org/)

The St. Thomas TRUE YOUth group provides a safe place for youth who identify in the rainbow community aged 14 to 19 to get support, find resources, socialize, and share experiences. The group also promotes inclusivity in the community by hosting events throughout the year. To celebrate Day of Pink, they will be tie-dying t-shirts for group members.

For further information on the TRUE YOUth group please contact Alicia at 519-633-7989.

Central Community Health Centre, 359 Talbot Street, St. Thomas, ON N5P 1B7
T: 519-633-7989 F: 519-633-8467 info@centralchc.com www.centralchc.com

Last Updated: Friday, 07 April 2017 17:31:53 PM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Ryan's Cellar

combines an intimate and affordable wine making experience. With an extensive variety of wine kits to choose from, you will be sure to find the perfect wine for you. Call today!

519-317-7222

Jackson's Fish Market
Now Open
Wed - Sun 10AM - 5PM

Flowers by Rosita

Flowers by Rosita
"Whether you are planning a "Romantic Summer Beach Wedding or a Bohemian back yard Fall" wedding, I will assist you in designing a bouquet that reflects your style. Call me for an wedding consultation or see me at the "Kettle Creek Golf & Country Club - Wedding Expo April 9th. - Free Admission. Plan your wedding in Port Stanley with help from local businesses."

519-782-4822

Take Out

What's Hot,
Authentic
and Fresh?
SHEBAZ'S SHAWARMA & FALAFEL

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Follow Us

Sunday, April 09, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695