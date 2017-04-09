Central Community Health Centre celebrates Day of Pink on Wednesday April 12, 2017.

St. Thomas, Ontario - The Day of Pink is the International Day against bullying, discrimination, homophobia, transphobia, and transmisogyny across the world. The Day of Pink is more than just a symbol of a shared belief in celebrating diversity – it's also a commitment to being open minded, accepting differences and learning to respect each other. Central Community Health Centre will celebrate diversity with the St. Thomas TRUE YOUth group by creating pink tie-dye t-shirts for group members on Wednesday April 12, 2017.

"The International Day of Pink began in 2007 when two straight high school students in Nova Scotia saw a gay student wearing a pink shirt being bullied. The two students intervened, but wanted to do more to prevent homophobic & transphobic bullying. The result was that a few days later everyone at school arrived wearing pink, standing in solidarity." (http://dayofpink.org/)

The St. Thomas TRUE YOUth group provides a safe place for youth who identify in the rainbow community aged 14 to 19 to get support, find resources, socialize, and share experiences. The group also promotes inclusivity in the community by hosting events throughout the year. To celebrate Day of Pink, they will be tie-dying t-shirts for group members.

For further information on the TRUE YOUth group please contact Alicia at 519-633-7989.

Central Community Health Centre, 359 Talbot Street, St. Thomas, ON N5P 1B7

T: 519-633-7989 F: 519-633-8467 info@centralchc.com www.centralchc.com