Emergency Services have issued a joint plea urging parents and teachers to talk
to kids about the dangers of thin ice and that falling into ice-cold water can be
deadly.
“Falling through thin ice is preventable and frequently ends with tragic consequences,”
Fire Chief Chris McDonough of the Central Elgin Fire Rescue Service said.
While rivers are obvious areas of concern, the warning also applies to other bodies
of water:
- drainage ditches
- culverts
- streams
- creeks
- retention ponds
- outfalls
Central Elgin Fire Rescue also advises people who venture out to the Main and Little
Beach to look at the shelf ice, but stay off it.
It's not solid. It's lightweight, and filled with air pockets.
Even a small amount of weight applied by a person walking on the shelf ice can cause
someone to fall through into the cold waters of Lake Erie. According to The Fire
Chief, if a person falls through the shelf ice, hypothermia will set in quickly,
and survival will be unlikely. The Chief also stated that due to the constant shifting
of the ice layers, a person who falls through the shelf ice may not be able to find
the hole they fell through in order to get out.
Best regards,
Chris McDonough
Director of Fire Rescue Services/Fire Chief
Municipality of Central Elgin