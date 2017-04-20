THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Elgin County Museum presents The Barn Raising Project

April 10 – May 19, 2017

In 2011 The Huronia Branch of the Ontario Hooking Craft Guild put out a call to rug hookers across Canada for works celebrating the barn. The result was 68 entries of which 40 were selected for a travelling exhibition.

Each artist selected a barn building with special significance to them, many choose the barn on the farm where they live; others hooked barns fondly remembered from childhood or mythical barns, dreamed of but never built. Still others were selected simply because they made for a picturesque landscape. While many of the barns are located in the rural areas around Lake Simcoe, others hail from as far as BC, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland.

A highlight of the show is a Southwold barn scene hooked by the members of the Museum’s own rug hooking club, Memories in Wool, just for this show.

A second collection of textile art is being exhibited along with the rugs. Members of the Elgin Piecemakers Quilt Guild have each produced a quilted cushion reflecting on what the 150th anniversary of Confederation means to them.

The hooked rugs exhibit is organized and circulated by the Simcoe County Museum.