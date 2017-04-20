THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

background0
Thursday, April 20, 2017 Mostly Cloudy
Looking for a Cottage Rental in Port Stanley?
Port Stanley Foodland
BRENDA JOHNSTON RE/MAX Sales
Flowers by Rosita
The Bluffs Golf Club
Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Broderick’s Ice Cream, Port Stanley, Ontario Supporting Canada Day Fireworks

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News The Barn Raising Project

News

Georgia Sifton, Elgin County Museum
The Barn Raising Project

Elgin County Museum presents The Barn Raising Project

April 10 – May 19, 2017

In 2011 The Huronia Branch of the Ontario Hooking Craft Guild put out a call to rug hookers across Canada for works celebrating the barn. The result was 68 entries of which 40 were selected for a travelling exhibition.

Each artist selected a barn building with special significance to them, many choose the barn on the farm where they live; others hooked barns fondly remembered from childhood or mythical barns, dreamed of but never built. Still others were selected simply because they made for a picturesque landscape. While many of the barns are located in the rural areas around Lake Simcoe, others hail from as far as BC, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland.

A highlight of the show is a Southwold barn scene hooked by the members of the Museum’s own rug hooking club, Memories in Wool, just for this show.

A second collection of textile art is being exhibited along with the rugs. Members of the Elgin Piecemakers Quilt Guild have each produced a quilted cushion reflecting on what the 150th anniversary of Confederation means to them.

The hooked rugs exhibit is organized and circulated by the Simcoe County Museum.

Last Updated: Tuesday, 18 April 2017 13:00:55 PM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Ryan's Cellar

combines an intimate and affordable wine making experience. With an extensive variety of wine kits to choose from, you will be sure to find the perfect wine for you. Call today!

519-317-7222

Jackson's Fish Market
Now Open
Wed - Sun 10AM - 5PM

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

THURSDAY

APRIL 27, 2017

Yellow Perch & Roast Beef Buffet for only $19.99.

Buying or Selling
Real Estate
in Port Stanley?

Follow Us

Thursday, April 20, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695