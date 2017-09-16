The 2017 Hawk Cliff Weekends are here

The Hawk Cliff Weekends is a free outdoor event taking place on September 16th,
17th, 23rd and 24th from 11am-3:30pm each day. Come out and celebrate the amazing
fall migration in a beautiful setting at Hawk Cliff Woods.
This annual event has been hosted for over 40 years by the St Thomas Field Naturalists
Club (STFNC), Hawk Cliff Raptor Banders, and volunteers of Monarch Watch. Thames
Talbot Land Trust is pleased to be a partner on the event again this year.
Highlights include:
- Twice daily Hawk Talks
- Twice daily Monarch Butterfly talks
- Guided hikes
- Native plant gardening workshops
- A special presentation about Ontario's snakes and turtles, by Sssciensational Snakes!
Thank you to our 2017 event sponsors!
- O'Neil Funeral Home
- Trojan Technologies
- Kettle Creek Marina
- Village Square Coffee House
- Moore Water Gardens
When: September 16-17 and 23-24, 11am - 3:30pm
Where: Hawk Cliff Woods, 4435 Hawk Cliff Rd, Union, ON
Cost: Free!
More information:
www.thamestalbotlandtrust.ca/hcw_weekends_2017
Help us plant the Auzins Community Wildflower Garden!
During the Hawk Cliff Weekends we will be planting native wildflowers in the new
Auzins Community Wildflower Garden. The purpose of the garden is to be a tranquil
community space that showcases beautiful native plants that can be used in landscaping.
Visitors are welcome to collect seeds from the garden and are encouraged to grow
native plants in their own gardens.
The garden is named to recognize the contribution of Karen and Eric Auzins, whose
generosity helped make it possible for TTLT to permanently protect Hawk Cliff Woods.
We are also grateful to TD Friends of the Environment for providing a grant to create
the garden.
Please join us to plant native wildflowers and learn about gardening with native
plants, on both Saturdays of the Hawk Cliff Weekends at 12:30pm.
When: September 16th and 23rd at 12:30 - 1:30pm
Where: Hawk Cliff Woods, 4435 Hawk Cliff Rd, Union, ON
Cost: Free!
Remarkable Reptiles!
Last year's Remarkable Reptiles event was so popular we've decided to bring it back!
On September 17th, during the Hawk Cliff Weekends, don't miss a special presentation
from Sssciensational Snakes! featuring live reptiles. The presentation will focus
on Ontario's native snakes but will also feature some turtles. Learn why snakes
aren't so scary and find out how to protect and conserve these amazing species.
Thank you to the Ontario Land Trust Alliance for supporting this event.
When: September 17th at 12:30pm
Where: Hawk Cliff Woods, 4435 Hawk Cliff Rd, Union, ON
Cost: Free!
