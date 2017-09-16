The 2017 Hawk Cliff Weekends are here

The Hawk Cliff Weekends is a free outdoor event taking place on September 16th, 17th, 23rd and 24th from 11am-3:30pm each day. Come out and celebrate the amazing fall migration in a beautiful setting at Hawk Cliff Woods.

This annual event has been hosted for over 40 years by the St Thomas Field Naturalists Club (STFNC), Hawk Cliff Raptor Banders, and volunteers of Monarch Watch. Thames Talbot Land Trust is pleased to be a partner on the event again this year.

Highlights include:

Twice daily Hawk Talks

Twice daily Monarch Butterfly talks

Guided hikes

Native plant gardening workshops

A special presentation about Ontario's snakes and turtles, by Sssciensational Snakes!

Thank you to our 2017 event sponsors!

O'Neil Funeral Home

Trojan Technologies

Kettle Creek Marina

Village Square Coffee House

Moore Water Gardens

When: September 16-17 and 23-24, 11am - 3:30pm

Where: Hawk Cliff Woods, 4435 Hawk Cliff Rd, Union, ON

Cost: Free!

More information: www.thamestalbotlandtrust.ca/hcw_weekends_2017



Help us plant the Auzins Community Wildflower Garden!

During the Hawk Cliff Weekends we will be planting native wildflowers in the new Auzins Community Wildflower Garden. The purpose of the garden is to be a tranquil community space that showcases beautiful native plants that can be used in landscaping. Visitors are welcome to collect seeds from the garden and are encouraged to grow native plants in their own gardens.

The garden is named to recognize the contribution of Karen and Eric Auzins, whose generosity helped make it possible for TTLT to permanently protect Hawk Cliff Woods. We are also grateful to TD Friends of the Environment for providing a grant to create the garden.

Please join us to plant native wildflowers and learn about gardening with native plants, on both Saturdays of the Hawk Cliff Weekends at 12:30pm.

When: September 16th and 23rd at 12:30 - 1:30pm

Where: Hawk Cliff Woods, 4435 Hawk Cliff Rd, Union, ON

Cost: Free!



Remarkable Reptiles!

Last year's Remarkable Reptiles event was so popular we've decided to bring it back! On September 17th, during the Hawk Cliff Weekends, don't miss a special presentation from Sssciensational Snakes! featuring live reptiles. The presentation will focus on Ontario's native snakes but will also feature some turtles. Learn why snakes aren't so scary and find out how to protect and conserve these amazing species.

Thank you to the Ontario Land Trust Alliance for supporting this event.

When: September 17th at 12:30pm

Where: Hawk Cliff Woods, 4435 Hawk Cliff Rd, Union, ON

Cost: Free!



