Thames Valley District Students Learning About Lake Erie

Port Stanley - On Thursday, October 19th, more than 125 high school students from the Thames Valley District School Board will be attending the Lake Erie Student Conference in Port Stanley. The goal of the conference is to help the students build a stronger connection to the Great Lakes, especially to Lake Erie.

"We have a variety of speakers, presentations and activities to teach students about Lake Erie's importance to our area and about issues facing the lake," explained Betsy McClure, Stewardship Program Supervisor at the Kettle Creek Conservation Authority and one of the conference organizers.

"The students will learn about Lake Erie's phosphorus issues, find out about invasive species that are affecting the lake ecosystem, and see some of the birds of prey that depend on Lake Erie for their food," said McClure. "We hope the students will come away with a better understanding of the importance of a healthy Lake Erie to their communities, and think about how their actions can help protect the lake."

The conference is being presented with support from the provincial government, the Thames Valley District School Board and the Kettle Creek and Upper Thames River Conservation Authorities.

Lake Erie Student Conference – Thursday, October 19, 2017

Schools Participating: Central Elgin CI (St. Thomas), East Elgin SS (Aylmer), B. Davison SS (London), Sir Frederick Banting SS (London)

9:15 a.m. Opening Remarks at Port Stanley Arena (332 Carlow Road, Port Stanley)

9:30 – 11:00 a.m. Presentations

11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Interactive Activities at the Beach

