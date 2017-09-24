St. Thomas, Ontario - September 23, 2017 - In recognition of Canada's 150th birthday, TD began the #TDCommonGround Project to help create a legacy of green spaces to bring people together. TD Tree Days is helping to create this legacy, as TD's flagship volunteer and urban greening program that brings people together and provides the opportunity to help build healthy & vibrant communities.

Since the launch of TD Tree Days in 2010, over 285,000 native trees and shrubs in communities across Canada have been planted. This fall, the 300,000th tree will be planted with thousands of volunteers coming together to further enhance over 150 green spaces.

One of the TD Tree Day sites selected is at the western approach of the St. Thomas Elevated Park where 300 trees were planted by 70+ volunteers of all ages. The trees species planted today included Sugar Maple, Silver Maple, Burl Oak, Paper Birch, Honey Locust, Black Cherry, Tulip, and Witch Hazel and Service Berry Shrubs. The planting began at 9:00 a.m. and was completed in less than two hours.

About TD Tree Days:

TD Tree Days is a program of TD Friends of the Environment Foundation (TD FEF), which provides funding to help sustain an incredible array of grassroots environmental programs across Canada. Since 1990, TD FEF has supported over 25,000 projects with over $82 million in funding, from outdoor classrooms and environmental education programs to pollinator and community gardens. Over 80 local community organizations, including conservation authorities, municipalities and Indigenous communities support TD Tree Days with technical expertise, to ensure that the right tree is properly planted in the right place.