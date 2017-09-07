THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Central Elgin, ON - The Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continues to investigate a number of suspicious fires south of St. Thomas, ON.

On the 28th of August 2017 around 8:30p.m. Central Elgin Fire responded to a report of burning brush on Roberts Line in Central Elgin. Another fire was located during the same time frame on Dexter Line to a small wooden structure. Both fire incidents were between Fairview Road and Yarmouth Centre Road. Both fires were extinguished by Central Elgin Fire and no injuries were reported.

On the 5th of September 2017 around 9:15p.m. Central Elgin Fire responded to a report of a burning vehicle on Dexter Line East of East Street in Central Elgin. The fire was extinguished by responding members of the Central Elgin Fire Rescue. Damaged occurred to an outbuilding during the vehicle fire. No injuries were reported as a result of this fire.

On the 6th of September 2017 Elgin County OPP were contacted as a non-inhabited property on Roberts Line East of Quaker Road had been burned down. This is likely to have occurred in the early hours of the 6th of September. This fire was reported after the fact to police.

Currently the investigation is underway into the causes of these recent fires. The Elgin County OPP is asking the public to report any suspicious vehicles or individuals to police by calling 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a cyber tip at www.londoncrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.

