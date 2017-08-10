THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

background0
Thursday, August 10, 2017 Mostly Cloudy
Port Stanley Beach Hotel Accommodation on Lake Erie's Beach
Port Stanley Foodland
GT's Beach Bar and Grill
Century 21 First Canadian Corp
Port Stanley Festival Theatre 2017 Season
Jeff Yurek, MPP
Kettle Creek Inn, Port Stanley, Ontario

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Succs On The Beach

News

by Doug Harvey
Succs On The Beach

Succs On The Beach located at 174B William Street in Port Stanley, is a beautiful little shop that has an interesting and very unique variety of home decor options. With a name like "Succs On The Beach" one would expect something unusual, and as shop owner Carly Ryan will tell you, the message is simple, "It's all about showcasing succulents in natural or reclaimed vessels, put together with skill and love."

After growing up in Port and working in many of the local restaurants, she learned that in order to change her future, she had to take that giant step forward starting a business of her own that would fulfill her driven artistic nature. Now the dream of having a place that Carly could call her own has become a reality. Using her love of plants, and talents creating handmade pottery, she has managed to fill her shop with her own brand of unique home decor collectables, along with other unique products from sixteen other local artisans. She also has workshops during the year for creating terrariums, and for those special gifts of living ornaments and reefs during the Christmas season.

So if your ready to experience the unique and unusual, many one of a kind, and certainly not massed produced, take the time to drop in and savour some of Carly's brand of Port Stanley's home grown talent offered enroute to the Beach, on William Street in Port Stanley.

Succs On The Beach
174B William Street
Port Stanley, Ontario
carly.ryan782@gmail.com
facebook
instagram


Last Updated: Wednesday, 09 August 2017 18:11:39 PM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Wednesday Platter Specials

Thursday Steak Deals

1/2 PRICE PINTS OF BUD LIGHT DRAFT !!!!
Monday to Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Jackson's Fish Market

Fresh Fish From Our Boats

To Your Table!

Open Tuesday - Sunday 10AM - 5PM
Bluffs Golf Club

For Tee Times

519-782-7447

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Follow Us

Thursday, August 10, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695