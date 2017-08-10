THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Succs On The Beach located at 174B William Street in Port Stanley, is a beautiful little shop that has an interesting and very unique variety of home decor options. With a name like "Succs On The Beach" one would expect something unusual, and as shop owner Carly Ryan will tell you, the message is simple, "It's all about showcasing succulents in natural or reclaimed vessels, put together with skill and love."

After growing up in Port and working in many of the local restaurants, she learned that in order to change her future, she had to take that giant step forward starting a business of her own that would fulfill her driven artistic nature. Now the dream of having a place that Carly could call her own has become a reality. Using her love of plants, and talents creating handmade pottery, she has managed to fill her shop with her own brand of unique home decor collectables, along with other unique products from sixteen other local artisans. She also has workshops during the year for creating terrariums, and for those special gifts of living ornaments and reefs during the Christmas season.

So if your ready to experience the unique and unusual, many one of a kind, and certainly not massed produced, take the time to drop in and savour some of Carly's brand of Port Stanley's home grown talent offered enroute to the Beach, on William Street in Port Stanley.

Succs On The Beach

174B William Street

Port Stanley, Ontario

carly.ryan782@gmail.com

facebook

instagram

