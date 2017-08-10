THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Succs On The Beach located at 174B William Street in Port Stanley, is a beautiful
little shop that has an interesting and very unique variety of home decor options.
With a name like "Succs On The Beach" one would expect something unusual, and as
shop owner Carly Ryan will tell you, the message is simple, "It's all about showcasing
succulents in natural or reclaimed vessels, put together with skill and love."
After growing up in Port and working in many of the local restaurants, she learned
that in order to change her future, she had to take that giant step forward starting
a business of her own that would fulfill her driven artistic nature. Now the dream
of having a place that Carly could call her own has become a reality. Using her
love of plants, and talents creating handmade pottery, she has managed to fill her
shop with her own brand of unique home decor collectables, along with other unique
products from sixteen other local artisans. She also has workshops during the year
for creating terrariums, and for those special gifts of living ornaments and reefs
during the Christmas season.
So if your ready to experience the unique and unusual, many one of a kind, and certainly
not massed produced, take the time to drop in and savour some of Carly's brand of
Port Stanley's home grown talent offered enroute to the Beach, on William Street
in Port Stanley.
Succs On The Beach
174B William Street
Port Stanley, Ontario
carly.ryan782@gmail.com
facebook
instagram