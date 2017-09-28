background0
Thursday, September 28, 2017
Port Stanley News
Students take part in Regional Cross Country Races

Thames Valley District School Board
Students take part in Regional Cross Country Races

Thursday, September 28, 2017 – Elementary students from across Thames Valley will take part in regional cross-country races beginning Tuesday, October 3rd.

Students from grades 3 to 8 will run 1.5, 2.0 or 2.5 km, depending on their age division, in hopes of qualifying for the TVDSB Cross-Country Finals.

The top team of four and the next 10 fastest runners in each of the 12 divisions will advance to the finals on October 17th at Fanshawe Conservation Area.

The nine regional meets will take place at several locations across the region.

Please visit the schedule below for a list of the times, dates and locations: http://www.tvdsb.ca/files/226621/website%20schedule1.pdf

For More Information:

Hannah Roukema, Program Services Officer-Elementary Athletics
Thames Valley District School Board
1250 Dundas Street E. London N6A 5L1
519-452-2000 ext. 20392 h.roukema@tvdsb.ca


Last Updated: Thursday, 28 September 2017 11:29:41 AM EST

Thursday, September 28, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

