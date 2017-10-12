Thursday, October 12, 2017 – Over 1,500 elementary student athletes from across the district will participate in the 19th annual Thames Valley Cross-Country Finals on Tuesday, October 17, 2017.

More than 10,000 elementary students took part in nine regional meets earlier in October. The top regional team and the 10 fastest runners from each division advanced to the finals at Fanshawe Conservation Area in London.

Depending on their age division, students will run 1.5 km, 2.0 km or 2.5 km. The first race begins at 1:00 p.m. Additional races start every 10 minutes.

For our students with developmental considerations, a Special Olympics race will take place at 11:00 a.m. This is the eighth consecutive year for our Special Olympian runners.

The Thames Valley Finals will run rain or shine. Cancellation will occur only if there are severe thunderstorms in the forecast or if the weather results in unsafe running conditions. The rain date will be Thursday, October 19.

More than 1,000 spectators are expected, so families and visitors are reminded that arrival time can be slowed and parking can become congested. There is a nominal $2 parking fee, which funds future site improvements at the park.

What: Thames Valley Cross Country Finals

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2017



Special Olympic Participants’ Race: 11:00 a.m.

Thames Valley Finals begin at 1:00 p.m.

Awards will be presented before 4:00 p.m.



Where: Fanshawe Conservation Area, London



For More Information:

Hannah Roukema, Program Services Officer–Elementary Athletics

Thames Valley District School Board,

1250 Dundas Street E. London N6A 5L1

519-452-2000 ext. 20392

h.roukema@tvdsb.ca

