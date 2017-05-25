THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

St. Thomas - Students from 40 schools will participate in the Children's Water Festival May 16‐19, 2017 at Pinafore Park in St. Thomas.

"The Water Festival offers a hands‐on format for students to discover the importance of water in their classroom, home and community," says Water Festival Coordinator Luiza Moczarski. "We hope children will absorb this message and bring it back to their schools and homes, helping to protect our water resources in the future."

Over 3,300 students from grades two to five have registered for the dynamic festival which includes birds of prey demonstrations, live entertainment and 45 hands‐on activities.

The Festival is a collaborative of environmental organizations, private business, and water resource professionals with high school students volunteering to help run many of the displays. A French immersion day will be held on Wednesday May 16.

This is the fourth time Pinafore Park is hosting the four day event. While the Festival in May is limited to pre‐registered students the organizing committee will be hosting a public day on July 1 in coordination with Canada 150 events in Pinafore Park. Details of the public day will be released at a future date.

The Festival is supported by the Green Land Community Trust, Kettle Creek Environmental Trust, RBC Blue Water Project, Thames Valley District School Board, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc., and numerous local and regional organizations. A list of sponsors, and other information about the Children's Water Festival, can be found at www.childrenswaterfestival.ca.