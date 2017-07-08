Stolen Vehicle in Port Stanley 4 People Arrested

Port Stanley, ON - Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested 4 people in connection to a stolen vehicle located in Port Stanley, ON on the 6th of July around 5:30 p.m.

An officer stopped a 1996 Grey Chrysler Intrepid in the area of Bridge Street and Carlow Road after confirming that the vehicle was reported stolen out of London City in late June.

Four occupants were in the vehicle at the time. All four were arrested at the roadside and taken into police custody.

A 23 year old female was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Driving with more than 80miligrams of alcohol in blood contrary to section 253(1)(b) of the Criminal Code

Driving while Disqualified contrary to section 259(4) of the Criminal Code

The female was later released with a court date on the 25th of July 2017 in St. Thomas Criminal Court.

A 22 year old male was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking contrary to section 145(5.1) of the Criminal Code

The male was held for a bail hearing on July 7 in St. Thomas Criminal Court

A 27 year old male was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking con trary to section 145(5.1) of the Criminal Code

The male was held for a bail hearing on July 7 in St. Thomas Criminal Court

A second 27 year old male was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

The male was later released with a court date on the 25th of July 2017 in St. Thomas Criminal Court.

OPP Contact Information