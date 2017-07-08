background0
Saturday, July 08, 2017 Mainly Sunny
Port Stanley Beach Hotel Accommodation on Lake Erie's Beach
Port Stanley Foodland
BRENDA JOHNSTON RE/MAX Sales
Port Stanley News
The Bluffs Golf Club
Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep
The Bluffs Golf Club – rugged & beautiful

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Stolen Vehicle in Port Stanley 4 People Arrested

News

PC Adam Crewdson, OPP
Stolen Vehicle in Port Stanley 4 People Arrested

Port Stanley, ON - Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested 4 people in connection to a stolen vehicle located in Port Stanley, ON on the 6th of July around 5:30 p.m.

An officer stopped a 1996 Grey Chrysler Intrepid in the area of Bridge Street and Carlow Road after confirming that the vehicle was reported stolen out of London City in late June.

Four occupants were in the vehicle at the time. All four were arrested at the roadside and taken into police custody.

A 23 year old female was charged with:

  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code
  • Driving with more than 80miligrams of alcohol in blood contrary to section 253(1)(b) of the Criminal Code
  • Driving while Disqualified contrary to section 259(4) of the Criminal Code

The female was later released with a court date on the 25th of July 2017 in St. Thomas Criminal Court.

A 22 year old male was charged with:

  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code
  • Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking contrary to section 145(5.1) of the Criminal Code

The male was held for a bail hearing on July 7 in St. Thomas Criminal Court

A 27 year old male was charged with:

  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code
  • Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking con trary to section 145(5.1) of the Criminal Code

The male was held for a bail hearing on July 7 in St. Thomas Criminal Court

A second 27 year old male was charged with:

  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

The male was later released with a court date on the 25th of July 2017 in St. Thomas Criminal Court.

OPP Contact Information


Last Updated: Friday, 07 July 2017 11:53:22 AM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Bluffs Golf Club

For Tee Times

519-782-7447

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Follow Us

Saturday, July 08, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695