THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Thursday, September 07, 2017 Light Rainshower
Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry
Stewardship Funding

Ontario is working with communities to support local projects protecting plants, forests, streams and wetlands across the province.

Funding is being awarded to community groups to help protect our province's biodiversity through habitat restoration and stewardship projects.

We thought you might be interested to know that two organizations from your community are receiving funding.

The Catfish Creek Conservation Authority is receiving $18,500 to ensure long-term protection and enhancement of significant flora, fauna and wetland habitat. Work activities include extracting material, planting native species and reconstructing water level management infrastructure.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority is receiving $20,000 to enhance head waters through restoration of wetlands and upland habitat. Efforts are being taken to control the invasion of Phragmities as well as to increase the population of native tree, shrub and grass species.

The funding is part of Ontario's Land Stewardship and Habitat Restoration Program. Through the program we are providing more than $380,000 in funding for 25 projects to help restore and rehabilitate natural ecosystems and biodiversity across Ontario.


Last Updated: Wednesday, 06 September 2017 15:19:04 PM EST

