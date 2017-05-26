Open Daily

Medical students spread out across southwestern Ontario for Discovery Week

May 25, 2017 - (St. Thomas, ON) - Discovery Week will see 168 first year medical students from Western University's Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry spread out to more than 30 communities throughout southwestern Ontario to receive a hands-on learning experience in rural and regional communities.

The experience offers a unique learning opportunity for these students by providing an intimate understanding of the diverse experiences that impact health and wellness in the centres within Schulich Medicine & Dentistry's Distributed Education network.

This year's Discovery Week takes place during one of two weeks, May 22 to 26 or May 29 through June 2. The participating communities extend from St. Thomas to Owen Sound. This year 12 first year medical students will shadow physicians and visit patients at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital & Health Teams throughout Elgin County to gain a better understanding of how patient care is delivered in this community.

"Discovery Week is an important learning opportunity for our students, introducing them, for the first time, to the opportunities and challenges of living and working in a rural or regional community," said Dr. George Kim, assistant dean, Rural and Regional Community Engagement at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry. "Students will be intimately involved in patient care while developing an understating and appreciation for rural regional medicine."

