Open Daily

Medical students spread out across southwestern Ontario for Discovery Week
May 25, 2017 - (St. Thomas, ON) - Discovery Week will see 168 first year medical
students from Western University's Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry spread
out to more than 30 communities throughout southwestern Ontario to receive a hands-on
learning experience in rural and regional communities.
The experience offers a unique learning opportunity for these students by providing
an intimate understanding of the diverse experiences that impact health and wellness
in the centres within Schulich Medicine & Dentistry's Distributed Education network.
This year's Discovery Week takes place during one of two weeks, May 22 to 26 or
May 29 through June 2. The participating communities extend from St. Thomas to Owen
Sound. This year 12 first year medical students will shadow physicians and visit
patients at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital & Health Teams throughout Elgin County
to gain a better understanding of how patient care is delivered in this community.
"Discovery Week is an important learning opportunity for our students, introducing
them, for the first time, to the opportunities and challenges of living and working
in a rural or regional community," said Dr. George Kim, assistant dean, Rural and
Regional Community Engagement at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry. "Students will be
intimately involved in patient care while developing an understating and appreciation
for rural regional medicine."
ABOUT WESTERN
Western University delivers an academic experience second to none. Since 1878, The
Western Experience has combined academic excellence with life-long opportunities
for intellectual, social and cultural growth in order to better serve our communities.
Our research excellence expands knowledge and drives discovery with real-world application.
Western attracts individuals with a broad worldview, seeking to study, influence
and lead in the international community.
ABOUT THE SCHULICH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & DENTISTRY
The Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry at Western University is one of Canada's
preeminent medical and dental schools. Established in 1881, it was one of the founding
schools of Western University and is known for being the birthplace of family medicine
in Canada. For more than 130 years, the School has demonstrated a commitment to
academic excellence and a passion for scientific discovery.
Follow Western Media Relations online:
Website: http://communications.uwo.ca/media/
RSS: http://feeds.feedburner.com/MediaWesternU
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mediawesternu