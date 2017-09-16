Over 20 Free Activities on offer from September 29th - October 1st

St. Thomas, ON - September 15, 2017 - Over 1,500 free participatory events and activities will take place in more than 150 communities across Ontario to celebrate the 8th anniversary of Culture Days on September 29, 30 & October 1, 2017, including over 20 activities that are planned to take place right here in St. Thomas!

Culture Days, an annual celebration that is open to all Canadians, will be celebrated in over 7,500 cities and towns across the country, with thousands of FREE events and activities from a wide range of disciplines including: visual arts, music, dance, theatre, architecture, heritage, film, literature, craft, culinary arts and new media. It is a fantastic opportunity to discover the world of these outstanding artists & creators at work in their community. Each year in Ontario alone, Culture Days attracts over 500,000 attendees and 135,000 artists, workers and volunteers in over 150 cities and towns.

Check out some of the many free and fun Culture Days activities in St. Thomas on September 29 - October 1 including:

