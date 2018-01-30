THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Select a Viewing Option
January 29, 2018 - A series of free health lectures with leading physicians and researchers
London Ontario – Dr. Gregor Reid, a scientist at Lawson Health Research Institute
and one of the world's leading experts on probiotics, will kick off the first of
six lectures designed to highlight how St. Joseph's is tackling the pressing health
issues of our time. Dr. Reid will present his research on probiotics and discuss
how beneficial bacteria can have a dramatic effect on a person's overall health.
Upcoming DocTalks will explore topics ranging from the future of breast cancer care
to managing sleep disorders. Registration is free but space is limited. Attendees
must RSVP at
www.sjhcfoundation.org/doctalks.
What: DocTalks lecture with Dr. Gregor Reid "Probiotic Power: What a healthy gut
can do for you"
When: Tuesday, January 30
Where: St. Joseph's Hospital, Shuttleworth Auditorium
What time: Lecture begins at 7 p.m.
