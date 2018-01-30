THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

background0
Tuesday, January 30, 2018

St. Joseph's Launches DocTalks

News

St. Joseph’s Health Care London
St Joseph's Launches DocTalks

January 29, 2018 - A series of free health lectures with leading physicians and researchers

London Ontario – Dr. Gregor Reid, a scientist at Lawson Health Research Institute and one of the world's leading experts on probiotics, will kick off the first of six lectures designed to highlight how St. Joseph's is tackling the pressing health issues of our time. Dr. Reid will present his research on probiotics and discuss how beneficial bacteria can have a dramatic effect on a person's overall health.

Upcoming DocTalks will explore topics ranging from the future of breast cancer care to managing sleep disorders. Registration is free but space is limited. Attendees must RSVP at www.sjhcfoundation.org/doctalks.

What: DocTalks lecture with Dr. Gregor Reid "Probiotic Power: What a healthy gut can do for you"
When: Tuesday, January 30
Where: St. Joseph's Hospital, Shuttleworth Auditorium
What time: Lecture begins at 7 p.m.


Last Updated: Monday, 29 January 2018 15:48:35 PM EST

