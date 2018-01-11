Spring 2018 Tree Seedling Program

Select a Viewing Option
It is hard to believe it is time to start thinking about tree planting with all
of this snow! However, this is the time when placement of orders ensures good selection
of stock and proper planning for site preparation. The Kettle Creek Conservation
Authority has a wide variety of native tree and shrub seedlings available for Spring
2018 for the low cost of $0.25/seedling.
Please review the accompanying information that outlines the 2018 program. Staff
would be happy to arrange a site visit with you to help you plan your planting project.
Sites over 2.5 acres may be eligible for further price discounts through the 50
Million Tree Program.
Please also feel free to provide our contact information to your neighbours and
friends who also may be interested in planting trees on their property.
We look forward to continuing to work with you to improve the environmental conditions
of the Kettle Creek watershed.
