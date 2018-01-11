background0
Thursday, January 11, 2018 Cloudy

Port Stanley Home Hardware
Everything You Need for Home & Garden
Port Stanley Foodland
Remax Sales Richard and Helen Haddow
Molly Maid
Port Stanley News
Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Port Stanley Fitness Center with the fabulous harbour view!

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Spring 2018 Tree Seedling Program

News

Kettle Creek Conservation Authority
Spring 2018 Tree Seedling Program

It is hard to believe it is time to start thinking about tree planting with all of this snow! However, this is the time when placement of orders ensures good selection of stock and proper planning for site preparation. The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority has a wide variety of native tree and shrub seedlings available for Spring 2018 for the low cost of $0.25/seedling.

Please review the accompanying information that outlines the 2018 program. Staff would be happy to arrange a site visit with you to help you plan your planting project. Sites over 2.5 acres may be eligible for further price discounts through the 50 Million Tree Program.

Please also feel free to provide our contact information to your neighbours and friends who also may be interested in planting trees on their property.

We look forward to continuing to work with you to improve the environmental conditions of the Kettle Creek watershed.

For more information.

Thanks,
Jeff Lawrence
Forest and Soils Conservation Supervisor
519-631-1270 x231
jeff@kettlecreekconservation.on.ca
Betsy McClure
Stewardship Program Supervisor
519-631-1270 x229
betsy@kettlecreekconservation.on.ca

Last Updated: Wednesday, 10 January 2018 13:40:01 PM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Follow Us

Thursday, January 11, 2018 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2018 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695