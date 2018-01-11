Spring 2018 Tree Seedling Program

It is hard to believe it is time to start thinking about tree planting with all of this snow! However, this is the time when placement of orders ensures good selection of stock and proper planning for site preparation. The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority has a wide variety of native tree and shrub seedlings available for Spring 2018 for the low cost of $0.25/seedling.

Please review the accompanying information that outlines the 2018 program. Staff would be happy to arrange a site visit with you to help you plan your planting project. Sites over 2.5 acres may be eligible for further price discounts through the 50 Million Tree Program.

Please also feel free to provide our contact information to your neighbours and friends who also may be interested in planting trees on their property.

We look forward to continuing to work with you to improve the environmental conditions of the Kettle Creek watershed.

