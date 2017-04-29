background0
Saturday, April 29, 2017 Cloudy
Port Stanley News RSS Feed News SpellBound Raises over $9,000 for Local Environment

Kettle Creek Environmental Trust
SpellBound Raises over 9,000 for Local Environment
Winning team, left to right, Brenda Clark, Karen Harrison,
Margie Snowsell, Nancy Mayberry, Cathy Marshall
and Diane Thomas

Elgin County, April 27, 2017 - On Saturday, April 22 twenty teams sharpened their pencils and competed in SpellBound, an adult spelling, which raises funds for the Kettle Creek Environmental Trust (KCET).

"It's just a fun night and a great way to celebrate Earth Day," said Don Ferguson, KCET President. "Teams work together to correctly spell words and answer music trivia."

The Fascinators, a team from the Canadian Federation of University Women's Club won the coveted Smarty Pants award and a $300 cash prize, spelling their way to the top of the crowd with a near perfect score. The Aylmer Express (Ailmer Distress) placed second for the third year in the row.

This is the third year for the event which raises funds for local environmental works.

"We started SpellBound in an effort to raise funds for wetland creation," said Ferguson. "However, the Trust raises funds for a variety of work related to outdoor education, tree planting and environmental restoration."

Attendees learned about the Trust's latest project, ReWild the Family. The Trust wants to reconnect families with nature and will be providing seven families with the opportunity to camp for free at Dalewood Conservation Area this summer. The families selected for the program will be provided with a free campsite, camping gear and mentors so that they can recreate the experience on their own. Nominations for the ReWild the Family are still being accepted on the Trust's web site www.kettlecreektrust.com

KCET is a registered charitable organization run entirely by volunteers. The Trust invests in projects that aim to conserve, protect, restore and educate about the Kettle Creek watershed. All funds raised are used locally.

