Southwold History on Display in Ottawa for Canada 150

On July 1st. for Canada 150, the Canadian Museum of History in Ottawa will be opening a brand new Canadian History Hall and Southwold will be part of a new exhibit. The Township's European settlement has been selected as a window into early Upper Canada lifestyle. This permanent display will enable you to explore the lives of Southwold's early settlers.

Canadian Museum of History curators invited residents with deep roots in Southwold Township to submit their family histories. Using these family stories along with data acquired from census records, an interactive digital game was developed that enables players to challenge themselves to tasks such as clearing land, planting crops, building a squared-timber home, road-building, etc. Pop-up windows will detail genuine experiences of actual township families during the development of Southwold during the late 1700's to mid 1800's. 12 Southwold Township families will be profiled in this exhibit, some who have descendants still living on the original family farms today.

A number of extremely proud Southwold Township people, including Southwold Mayor and Elgin County Warden Grant Jones will be present in Ottawa on July 1st. for the official opening of the new Canadian History Hall that will feature Southwold Township's history prominently incorporated into the story of Canada's development.

The Southwold Township History Committee has also published history walking tour brochures for Fingal, Talbotville, Shedden, Middlemarch, and the Southwold Earthworks. They have also produced a colourful Barn Quilt Trail Map and Guide for all of the Barn Quilts in Southwold Township. These brochures contain photos and stories of significant houses, churches, schools, businesses, and people from each community. The information is also available on the website http://southwoldtownshiphistory.ca/ and on Facebook "Southwold History Committee"