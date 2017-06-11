Southwold History on Display in Ottawa for Canada 150

On July 1st. for Canada 150, the Canadian Museum of History in Ottawa will be opening
a brand new
Canadian History Hall and Southwold will be part of a new exhibit. The Township's
European settlement has been selected as a window into early Upper Canada lifestyle.
This permanent display will enable you to explore the lives of Southwold's early settlers.
Canadian Museum of History curators invited residents with deep roots in Southwold
Township to submit their family histories. Using these family stories along with
data acquired from census records, an interactive digital game was developed that
enables players to challenge themselves to tasks such as clearing land, planting
crops, building a squared-timber home, road-building, etc. Pop-up windows will detail
genuine experiences of actual township families during the development of Southwold
during the late 1700's to mid 1800's. 12 Southwold Township families will be profiled
in this exhibit, some who have descendants still living on the original family farms
today.
A number of extremely proud Southwold Township people, including Southwold Mayor
and Elgin County Warden Grant Jones will be present in Ottawa on July 1st. for the
official opening of the new Canadian History Hall that will feature Southwold Township's
history prominently incorporated into the story of Canada's development.
The Southwold Township History Committee has also published history walking tour brochures
for Fingal, Talbotville, Shedden, Middlemarch, and the Southwold Earthworks. They
have also produced a colourful Barn Quilt Trail Map and Guide for all of the Barn
Quilts in Southwold Township. These brochures contain photos and stories of significant
houses, churches, schools, businesses, and people from each community. The information
is also available on the website
http://southwoldtownshiphistory.ca/ and on Facebook "Southwold History Committee"